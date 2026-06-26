This exclusive Google Home speaker model is running late, but here's how to get it sooner

Stephen Schenck / Android Authority

TL;DR Google’s new Home Speaker in Jade Green is delayed, with deliveries starting around early August.

Google says it’s working to speed things up for this “Google Store exclusive variant.”

However, you can already get it at Walmart if you’re lucky enough.

Google’s new Home Speaker with Gemini was launched last year in October, but it didn’t start selling until as late as this week. On the positive side, deliveries have already begun, and those who ordered it should start receiving their orders anytime soon.

If you’re trying to purchase the Jade Green specifically, you may see the delivery date move up by a week. That’s because the green variant is supposedly limited to the Google Store and seemingly available in limited quantities at the moment. While that’s frustrating, Google is currently working to fix the availability.

Anish Kuttukaran, chief product officer for Gemini for Home, recently addressed this shortage in a post on X. Kuttukaran said Google was working to “bring more availability to the store as soon as possible.” They, unfortunately, don’t share any details or tentative timelines.

X / Anish Kuttukaran

Notably, the Jade Green variant of the Google Home speaker is also listed on Best Buy and Home Depot, despite the executive calling it a Google Store-exclusive. However, it is currently listed as out of stock on both of these platforms.

Interestingly, though, it is actually available on Walmart, where the delivery dates are relatively much closer than what Google’s own store says. In fact, Walmart already received stock for the Speaker a few days before the official shipping date, and someone purchased it before the official release and even unboxed it a day early.

Walmart

If you’re looking to get the Google Home speaker more quickly, Walmart seems to be the fastest route. However, it’s recommended to visit the store in person if you can to double-check you’re getting what Walmart says you’re getting, and not an older speaker incorrectly listed as the new one.

Follow