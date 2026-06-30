Google Home devices not listening to you today? You're far from alone

Stephen Schenck / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Home users are having problems with their devices responding to them today.

Home hardware is taking up to a minute to reply, or timing out entirely.

Google Home is changing right now and a lot of that has to do with Gemini. We’ve had access to the next-gen assistant since last year, and we just saw the arrival of the Gemini-first Google Home Speaker this past month. Struggling with those growing pains has been hard enough on many people, but today we seem to be dealing with a problem that’s much more acute, as users report widespread issues connecting to Google Home.

Over on Reddit’s Google Home sub, we’ve spotted a couple threads full of user reports detailing their devices failures over the past several hours. Impacted users note their devices taking the better part of a minute to respond, or simply timing out entirely.

Are you experiencing lengthy Google Home delays today? 7 votes Yeah, it's taking forever to respond, or just timing out. 71 % Nope, no problems here! 29 %

Geographically, we see Home users in both Canada and the US running into the same problems. In our own testing on the East Coast, Home currently seems to be working just fine — but that certainly doesn’t prove this is resolved for everyone, everywhere.

Even if we can’t yet see the full scope of this service disruption, it’s clear that there’s definitely something wrong with Home today. None of Google’s Cloud nor Workspace status trackers report any relevant issue, nor does the Nest status page.

We’ve reached out to Google in the hopes of getting any more detail about today’s issues, and will share anything we hear back.

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