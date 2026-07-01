There's a fix on the way for Google Home devices failing to respond

With Gemini now becoming a part of Google Home for users everywhere, you might think that the biggest problem users have with interacting with their smart speakers and displays was one of AI getting its answers right, and avoiding embarrassing mistakes. And while that’s definitely on our minds, yesterday we learned about a different issue that proved to be very annoying in its own right, with Google Home devices lagging for up to a minute before responding, or just timing out altogether. The good news: Google is on the case.

In an update posted to the Reddit thread where we first learned about the service disruption, Google’s Nest Community account shares:

We’re aware of an issue causing increased latency or timing out. We are working on a fix ASAP and will circle back once this is resolved. Thanks for your patience.

There’s been no further update posted by the account since then, so while the company is aware of the problem and is actively working on a fix, it doesn’t sound like it’s yet been successfully deployed.