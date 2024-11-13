These Google Home, Nest camera AI features are actually useful and coming soon

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has announced that two Gemini-enabled features are rolling out to Nest cameras this week.

Nest cameras will get AI-powered descriptions and smarter search capabilities.

The company also confirmed that Gemini-powered automation creation is coming to Google Home later this year.

Google has been adding Gemini capabilities to many of its platforms and services. Now, the company has announced that the AI chatbot’s capabilities are coming to a few more platforms.

Google previously revealed Gemini integration for Nest cameras in August, namely AI descriptions and smarter camera history search. But the company has now confirmed availability details for these features.

Google’s examples suggest that AI descriptions are a major upgrade over the current descriptions used on Nest cameras: For example, instead of the usual ‘animal or activity detected’ label, the AI-generated description may be ‘the dog is digging in the garden.’ Meanwhile, Google says the smarter camera history search means you can pose questions such as “Did the kids play in the backyard this afternoon?” or “Was a delivery truck here today?”

Are you keen on trying out these new capabilities? They’re only available as opt-in features to select Nest Aware Plus subscribers in the US (English).

A much easier way to set up home automations Google previously announced a Gemini-powered “Help me create” feature in the Google Home app to make home automations easier. The company says you only need to describe what you want to create an automation. Examples include “remind me to take out the trash,” “set up morning workouts,” and “make it seem like someone’s home.”

The Google Home app can also give you suggestions for automations based on the devices in your home and how you use them. Either way, this seems like a great way to simplify smart home automation.

“Help me create” functionality will launch later this year to select Nest Aware Plus subscribers in the US. It’ll only be available in the Google Home Android app at first. Either way, we hope this feature comes to other markets sooner rather than later.

