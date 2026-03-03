Your Google Home is about to get much better at listening and following orders (finally?!)

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR As part of the March 2, 2026, update to Google Home, Google has improved Gemini’s ability to understand room-specific context, reduced premature voice cut-offs, and added “Live Search” for Premium subscribers to query real-time camera feeds.

The Nest x Yale Lock integration has moved to general availability, and Nest Wifi Pro received a stability and security update.

New starters and conditions (like device docking or plug status) have been added to the Home app, alongside more reliable voice-triggered routines.

Everyone has long been complaining about the declining quality of Google Home. To Google’s credit, the company rolled out a bunch of improvements last month, and to usher in the new month, Google is rolling out a bunch of improvements to Google Home once again.

Anish Kattukaran, Chief Product Officer for Gemini for Home, Google Home, and Nest, shared on X that his team has been working heads down on improvements based on user feedback. Google is sharing improvements across automations and Gemini for Home as part of this month’s release.

Starting off, Gemini now targets smart devices with better isolation, giving users access to room-level commands.

Gemini is also getting smarter with context, understanding the smart device’s type and executing group actions accordingly, even if it is named uniquely.

Further, Gemini for Home now strictly uses your home address as defined in the Google Home app, ensuring that your local weather, news, and area-specific questions are tailored to your actual home rather than picking up the address from other Google services or the addresses of traveling household members.

Google has also “significantly reduced” instances of Gemini prematurely cutting off users, enabling smoother and more fluid turn-taking during live conversations. The company has also “significantly improved” the reliability of daily commands like notes, reminders, calendars, timers, and alarms. It has also improved the reliability of voice-triggered user-created automations.

Gemini for Home now also uses updated models to improve the quality and accuracy of answers to general questions. Google is also promising improved reliability for correctly playing newly released songs.

For Google Home Premium advanced subscribers, Google is introducing “Live Search” for cameras. Users can now ask Gemini questions like “Hey Google, is there a car in the driveway?” to understand the current state of their home. This is an improvement over asking about things that have already happened.

For devices, the Nest x Yale Lock integration is graduating from Public Preview to General Availability. More users can now manage passcodes, guests, and settings in one place. Rollout for this starts today and will reach everyone as it ramps up. The Nest Wifi Pro is also getting a new March 2026 update for enhanced mesh performance, stability, and security.

Finally, to wrap it up, Google is also adding more starters and conditions directly to the Google Home automation editor.

Google Home update changelog Here’s the full changelog for the March 2, 2026 update to Google Home: Google Home app: New automation starters and conditions: We are constantly improving our automation editors and abilities. Today, we are adding support for more starters and conditions. These are only available in the Google Home app using the automation editor. They are not yet supported by Ask Home or Help me create. Starters/Conditions: Security system is armed: e.g. “When the security system is armed…” Device is plugged in: e.g “If the device is plugged in…” Device docked: e.g. “Send me a notification if the Pixel Tablet is not docked by 9pm.” Expanded Nest x Yale Lock Support (General availability, gradual rollout): Manage your Nest x Yale Lock with ease. You can now view your lock’s history, receive notifications, check battery status, manage passcodes, schedule guest access, and change advanced settings directly from the Google Home app. Previously available in Public Preview, these features are now entering general availability and beginning a gradual rollout to all users.

Gemini for Home voice assistant (Early access) Improved targeting for smart home devices to correctly control the intended device. Changes include: Better isolation for people with multiple homes. For example, “turn off all lights,” or “turn on all the lights” limits selection to the current home. Better targeting for room and whole-home queries, including unassigned devices. For instance, “turn off the kitchen” now only affects lights, and unassigned devices are no longer incorrectly grouped with general room requests. Better categorization for devices with unique names. For instance, a device named “Table Glow” is now correctly identified as a lamp based on manufacturer metadata, ensuring it is included in “turn on the lights” requests even if the word “light” isn’t in its name. Gemini for Home now explicitly uses your home address as defined in the Google Home app to help with relevant responses for things like weather (“what’s the weather”) or local news (“what’s the news”). Improved the reliability and accuracy of commands related to notes & lists, reminders, calendars, timers and alarms. Upgraded answers to use more recent Gemini Models, resulting in improved quality of responses for informational queries. Reduced instances where users are cut off prematurely while speaking. This ensures Gemini correctly understands the user, enabling smoother and more fluid turn-taking during live conversations. Improved reliability of triggering user-created automations by voice. “Ok Google, Party time” will more reliably trigger a user-created ‘party time’ automation. Improved reliability of correctly playing newly-released songs. For users subscribed to the advanced plan of Google Home Premium, you can now “Live Search” your camera streams to understand the current state of your home. Previously, searching cameras was limited to past events.

Device Software: Nest Wifi Pro March 2026 software update: This software update improves Nest Wifi Pro security, stability, and mesh performance.

Have you tried out any of these new features? How has your experience been with Google Home in March 2026 after the rollout of this update? Let us know in the comments below!

