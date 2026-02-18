Google Home's latest update brings long-requested automation tweaks and more

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR The Google Home app is getting pre-defined voice assistant actions in the automation editor.

Google is also making it possible to remove pre-made routines.

Google Home for web now supports continuous video clip downloads of up to five minutes.

Google has rolled out a fresh update to the Google Home app, focusing on improving automations.

The biggest change is the addition of pre-defined voice assistant actions in the automation editor. Instead of typing out custom commands every time, you can now pick from a list of common actions and add them to your automations with just a tap.

These actions live under the Devices action type and work on compatible devices. Here’s the full list of new pre-defined actions: Announce the current time

Announce today’s weather

Ask what time to set an alarm

Play a chime

Play music

Play news

Play a podcast

Play radio

Play sleep sounds

Tell a joke Google notes that these actions are only available in the Google Home app’s automation editor for now. They don’t yet work with Ask Home or Help me create.

You can finally delete pre-made routines Google notes this is a change users have been requesting for a long time. Until now, Google’s built-in routines like Good morning and Bedtime couldn’t be deleted, even if you never used them.

With this update, you can now delete pre-made routines, making more space for custom automations you’ve actually created. Google says this should help reduce clutter in the automations list.

Easier way to send automation feedback Moreover, Google is also improving how you report problems with automations. You can now tap and hold an automation to open a new feedback menu and choose what went wrong with it. This makes it quicker to report issues as and when they happen instead of having to dig through menus.

Better video clip downloads on Google Home for web Finally, there’s a smaller but important fix for Google Home on the web. Google now supports continuous video clip downloads of up to five minutes.

This means longer camera clips won’t break into awkward chunks anymore, even if they’re made up of multiple short events.

