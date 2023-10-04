Google is bringing helpful generative AI features to your smart home

Google

TL;DR Google is bringing generative AI features to the Google Home app.

This includes a summary of smart home activity and routine suggestions.

Google has brought AI smarts to loads of its services and platforms in 2023. Now, the company has announced plans to bring generative AI capabilities to its Google Home app.

Google confirmed at its Pixel 8 series launch event that the Google Home app will indeed get generative AI capabilities to make smart home management a little easier.

For one, the company says it’s using AI to offer a summary of smart home activity. For example, the app can harness household Nest camera data to tell you how many packages have been dropped off, how many people were seen, how many unfamiliar faces were seen, and how many vehicles drove by.

Google Home and generative AI: What else can you do?

Google

Google says you can also ask Google Home about your packages in natural language, such as if a package was delivered today. The app will then find the relevant clip (e.g. the courier dropping off the package at your door).

The Mountain View company further notes that you can ask follow-up questions and that Google Home can come up with a suggested automation to help. An example cited by Google was asking the app to “help me stop missing packages.” Google Home then suggested a routine (seen above) that involves connected lights blinking three times and a chime playing when a package delivery is detected.

Google confirmed that these “experimental” features will be rolling out next year. So we’re in for a bit of a wait. There’s also no word on other uses for routine suggestions besides package-related matters. Nevertheless, these new features should make life a little easier for Google Home users.

