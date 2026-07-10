Google is fixing a frustrating Gemini bug affecting Google Home Broadcasts

Google is working on a fix for a frustrating Gemini bug that’s preventing Google Home’s Broadcast feature from working as intended.

A Reddit user recently reported that Broadcast had been broken for several days. According to the post , Gemini no longer sends announcements to connected Google Home speakers and displays. Instead, it treats broadcast messages as normal prompts and responds to them in a conversational manner.

For example, when the user says “Time for dinner,” Gemini reportedly replies with “I don’t eat.” Saying “It’s time to go” prompts Gemini to respond with something like, “Oh, ok, let’s cancel that for now, then,” instead of broadcasting the message to the household.

The user says Broadcast is their family’s most-used Google Home feature, making the bug all the more annoying.

Fortunately, it doesn’t look like users will have to wait long for a fix. Responding to the complaint, Google said:

Hey, thanks for the feedback. We are actively working on a fix for this and will circle back once it starts to roll out. We appreciate your patience.

It’s nice to see Google acknowledge the issue so quickly. In the past few months, the company has been noticeably proactive about addressing Google Home user complaints.