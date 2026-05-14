Google may finally have a true Nest Hub successor in the works

Brady Snyder / Android Authority

TL;DR Code inside the Google Home app for iOS references a possible new device called “Google Home Display.”

The branding is notable because Google has already shown it’s moving away from the Nest name for upcoming smart home hardware.

While nothing is confirmed yet, this could be our first hint about Google’s plans for a Nest Hub successor.

Google may finally be preparing a new smart display, and this time it could arrive with a very different name.

Frequent app sleuth @aaronp613 from MacRumors spotted references to something called the “Google Home Display” hidden inside the code of the Google Home app for iOS. While that’s all that Aaron found, the name itself is very interesting.

@aaronp613/X

Instead of using the long-running Nest name, Google appears to be leaning into “Google Home” branding once again. The company’s upcoming smart speaker also moved away from the Nest name, adopting the “Google Home Speaker” moniker instead. So a “Google Home Display” branding strongly suggests this is a new Nest Hub successor.

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Google has not launched a new Nest Hub since the Nest Hub (2nd Gen) back in 2021. Over the last few years, many Google Home users have wondered whether the company had quietly replaced the category with the Pixel Tablet, which doubles up as a smart display when docked. Google never explicitly killed off Nest Hubs, but the lack of a new device has certainly made users think Google has abandoned the lineup.

However, Google Home Chief Product Officer Anish Kattukaran confirmed late last year that Google is still committed to smart displays. He stopped short of confirming a new device, but said the company would have more to share “soon,” as Gemini becomes more deeply integrated into the Google Home ecosystem.

Of course, there’s still plenty we don’t know. References in app code don’t always lead to actual products, and even if this device is real, it may still be far from launch.

Still, after years without a new Nest Hub or even a new Pixel Tablet, this is a promising development for sure.

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