Google finally breaks silence on new Nest Hubs, and it's more of a slow burn than a comeback

“We’re definitely committed to smart displays,” Kattukaran said. Although he didn’t reveal any information about upcoming devices, he made it clear that Google is very much invested in the category, and didn’t deny that a new Nest Hub is in the works.

I think the reason I’m excited about this category is that you think about how all these LLM technologies are sort of converging, it does present itself as an incredible form factor to interact with something like Gemini for Home. If you think about the properties of a smart display: a microphone, which means audio in, a speaker, so audio out. It’s got a screen, which complements a voice modality, you can interact with it and visualize information. As I see where Gemini for Home is going and Gemini more broadly, all of the things Google is investing in building, for me it feels like almost the ultimate form factor to be able to deliver a really great home experience. So, that’s why we are going to continue to invest in that category, so I think it’s going to be awesome.