Irritating Google Home bug refuses to answer your basic questions

Joe Maring / Android Authority

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TL;DR Some Google Home users are reportedly having trouble getting devices to answer pretty basic queries.

Affected people note that some queries like timers and sports scores work, but asking for a recipe returns an error.

A couple of impacted users appear to be on the older Assistant experience, with no confirmed reports coming from Gemini for Home users.

Sometimes it feels like half the time we’re talking about Google Home, we’re telling you about the latest way it’s messing up. It hasn’t been long since we reported on an issue that restricted users from adding lists to Keep, which Google has since fixed. Now, users are reporting another glitch with their Google Home devices, one that refuses to answer basic questions.

We’re seeing multiple reports on Reddit that detail the problem. One user with an unspecified smart display claims Google Home responds with an, “I’m sorry, I don’t understand that,” to a question asking whether Columbus Day is a federal holiday. The affected person points out that the voice assistant couldn’t provide a list of federal holidays, but it could define a federal holiday.

Another user with a smart speaker seems to face a similar problem, with Google Home suddenly refusing to answer simple questions on recipes and other kitchen-related topics. However, they note that other features, like setting a timer and fetching sports scores, continue to work.

More than one impacted user claims to be facing this on the older Google Assistant-based Home experience. So far we haven’t found any reports of this particular glitch from Gemini for Home users.

While there is a general sense from some of these reports that this could be Google’s way of pushing users to use Gemini, this is purely speculation until there’s evidence to suggest otherwise.

Is your Google Home device facing issues answering basic questions? 32 votes Yes. 84 % No. 16 %

We have reached out to Google for comment on what seems like a widespread issue among Home devices, and will update this post if and when we hear anything. In the meantime, let us know if you’re facing similar problems with your Google Home smart speaker or display.

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