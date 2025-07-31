Google Home is still a mess, but at least it's fixed one of its most annoying camera issues

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has released a number of bug fixes for the Home app.

Nest Cam users should see fewer “no video available” errors.

The company also fixed an issue where turning a camera on and off during a livestream would cause a “Camera Unavailable” error.

Google Home has become a point of frustration for many users, especially recently, with numerous reports of declining reliability. Despite those issues, things should be getting at least a little better for Nest Cam users. The company has rolled out an update to the Home app that fixes several bugs.

According to the latest entry on the Google Home update changelog, spotted by 9to5Google, the 3.36 update introduces a few improvements. The first of these improvements deals with the nagging “no video available” errors that camera users have run into when trying to view a recent video. Google says that users should see these errors less frequently.

The next bug fix addresses camera stream reliability. There was previously an issue where turning a camera off and on during a livestream caused a “Camera Unavailable” error. This problem has been fixed so that the stream recovers like it should.

Elsewhere, incorrect outdoor temperatures displayed on Android devices have been corrected. App crashes related to suspend/resume partial functions have been reduced. And Google says it “fixed an issue that caused interruptions during the setup flow for new devices after QR code scans or setup code entries.”

Other fixes are expected to come to Google Home soon, as the Chief Product Officer for Google Home and Nest recently announced that the team was working on “major improvements.” The company is expected to share an update on this matter sometime in the fall.

