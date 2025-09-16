Google Home app finally supports hot water controls for Nest thermostats

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR The Google Home app is getting long-awaited hot water controls for Nest thermostats.

The features are rolling out for Nest Learning Thermostat 3rd Gen UK/EU and Nest Thermostat E.

Google is also rolling out controls in the Google Home app for non-thermostat climate devices.

Google’s Nest team has announced several thermostat improvements in the Google Home app, including hot water controls, which were previously limited to the older Nest app.

Hot water control lets users set a schedule for heating water, adjust the temperature, quickly boost hot water for a time period, or switch it on and off manually.

That said, hot water controls are limited to users in the UK and Europe since their Nest thermostats often control home heating and hot water through a connected hot water system.

Google is rolling out full hot water controls in the Google Home app for the Nest Learning Thermostat 3rd Gen UK/EU and Nest Thermostat E. Here are all the new features that will be available to users:

Hot water boost added to thermostat controls (available for On/Off boilers connected to the Nest Learning Thermostats 3rd Gen UK/EU).

Hot water scheduling added to settings (available for On/Off boilers connected to the Nest Learning Thermostats 3rd Gen UK/EU).

Heat Link temperature (available for Nest Thermostat E) and hot water temperature setting (available for OpenTherm2 combi boilers connected to Nest Learning Thermostat 3rd Gen UK/EU or Nest Thermostat E).

Easy-access Eco button to quickly start and stop Eco (available for Nest Learning Thermostat 3rd Gen and Nest Thermostat E). Moreover, Google is also rolling out controls in the Google Home app for non-thermostat climate devices and some other useful features. Users will get:

Expanded temperature and mode controls for non-thermostat climate devices like smart heaters, mini-splits, and window air conditioners that you’ve linked via Matter and Works With Google Home partners.

Ability to pin outdoor weather and air quality to the Favorites tab to give context for your home’s environment.

Ability to see outdoor temperature in thermostat controls, too, so you can reference when making adjustments.

Simplified thermostat settings to make it easier to find and adjust the controls you use most frequently.

Bug fixes that caused thermostat controls to appear to jump around after you adjust the temperature. Google also recently rolled out full temperature scheduling for older Nest thermostats in the Google Home app, addressing one of the last reasons many users were forced to continue using the old Nest app.

