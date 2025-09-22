Here's what's new in Google Home app's most recent update

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has detailed all the new features and bug fixes in version 3.40 of the Google Home app.

The update includes previously announced features for Automation Editor and hot water controls.

The release notes also list the ability to filter event types directly from the camera’s events view, a suggested favorites feature, and more.

Google is starting to roll out version 3.41 of the Google Home app. Yes, the same one in which we found code revealing the biggest redesign the app has seen in a while, including Gemini for Home, the new Ask Home feature, and more. Google is expected to roll out all of this on October 1. But for now, the company is detailing some of the updates it has already rolled out to the Google Home app with version 3.40.

According to Google’s updated release notes, version 3.40 of the Google Home app includes the new Automation Editor, which Google detailed a few days ago. The editor now supports conditions, adds new actions and triggers, and lets users create more complicated automations.

Google also mentions the newly added hot water controls for Nest thermostats in the Home app, but those are rolling out only to users in Europe.

Additionally, the release notes mention a couple of new updates. You can now filter event types (person, vehicle, and more) directly from a camera’s events view. However, you can still filter events across your home on the Activity tab.

The new suggested favorites feature in the Home app also allows you to quickly access your most-used devices. If you don’t have any favorites, you’ll now see suggestions on the Google Home app’s Favorites tab.

A couple of bug fixes are also rolling out. Here’s the complete changelog shared by Google. If you’re getting the 3.41 update of the app now, you’ll have to wait a little longer for the changelog of that version.

Google Home app 3.40 release notes Features New automation editor: The new automation editor has an improved user interface and introduces “conditions” for the first time. Users can now add conditions to automations like days of the week, presence, or device status like on or off. This makes automations more personal and smarter than ever. Access the new editor through the Automations tab and then Create and then New automation. Learn more at Manage smart home automations in Google Home.

The new automation editor has an improved user interface and introduces “conditions” for the first time. Users can now add conditions to automations like days of the week, presence, or device status like on or off. This makes automations more personal and smarter than ever. Access the new editor through the Automations tab and then Create and then New automation. Learn more at Manage smart home automations in Google Home. Hot water controls and more thermostat upgrades: Added support for older Nest Thermostats, including hot water controls and schedules for UK or EU models for the first time. Plus easier Eco controls, outdoor temperature, and more. Refer to our community blog post about Complete Nest Thermostat controls.

Added support for older Nest Thermostats, including hot water controls and schedules for UK or EU models for the first time. Plus easier Eco controls, outdoor temperature, and more. Refer to our community blog post about Complete Nest Thermostat controls. Event filters directly in camera experience: Quickly find the events that matter most by filtering event types (person, vehicle, and more) directly from a camera’s events view. You can still filter events across your home on the Activity tab.

Quickly find the events that matter most by filtering event types (person, vehicle, and more) directly from a camera’s events view. You can still filter events across your home on the Activity tab. Suggested favorites: It’s even easier to get quick access to your most used devices in the Home app. Users with zero favorites will now see suggested device favorites on the Favorites tab of the app. These can be edited anytime. Bug fixes Layout issue during device setup: Fixed an issue for some users where the full screen was not visible when adding a custom room name or entering a Wi-Fi password during device setup on iOS.

Fixed an issue for some users where the full screen was not visible when adding a custom room name or entering a Wi-Fi password during device setup on iOS. Lock settings error: Resolved an issue causing errors for some users when accessing lock settings on Member accounts with limited access.

