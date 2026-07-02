This new Google tool brings AI agents to your Fitbit and health data

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has announced the new Google Health CLI.

It lets users and developers securely access Google Health and Fitbit data.

The tool can analyze over 40 health metrics, including sleep, activity, and heart rate.

Promised as part of a massive list of fixes and new features for the Google Health platform, Google has now announced the “Google Health CLI.” The new tool makes it easier for people to access, organize, and automate tasks using their health and fitness data.

While the tool is primarily aimed at developers and power users, anyone comfortable using a computer terminal can use it to create personalized health dashboards, automate routines, and even connect their health data with AI assistants.

A CLI, or command-line interface, runs in a computer’s terminal rather than a traditional app. Users can type simple commands to perform tasks, making it popular for automation and other advanced workflows.

The Google Health CLI securely connects to health data stored through Google’s Health platform, including information collected by compatible devices like the Fitbit Air. It can access more than 40 health and wellness metrics, including activity, sleep, heart rate, VO2 Max, recovery, and more, if the user has granted the necessary permissions.

Google says the tool can be connected to AI agents, allowing them to analyze health data or automate actions based on it. For example, you could automatically track sleep and recovery trends over time, block time on your calendar for a workout when your recovery score is high, or create alerts if your vital signs deviate from your normal baseline. You can also export health data to spreadsheets or build your own custom dashboard.

Although the Health CLI isn’t intended for everyday users, it shows Google’s growing interest in making personal health data more accessible and useful.

How to set up Google Health CLI Google says that setting up the Health CLI takes only a few minutes. You’ll have to be comfortable using your computer’s terminal.

Here’s how it works: Download the tool from Google’s GitHub repository.

Run the setup command ( ghealth setup –instructions ) to begin the guided installation.

) to begin the guided installation. Connect your Google Health data by following the on-screen prompts. During setup, you’ll create a Google Cloud project, grant the required permissions, and download secure credentials.

Start using your data.

Once everything is connected, you can query health metrics, export them to CSV or JSON files, create custom dashboards, or connect the CLI to AI agents and automation tools.

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