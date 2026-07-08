Google Health is making it easier to see more of your favorite metrics at a glance

Back in May, on the same day it announced its lightweight Fitbit Air tracker, Google officially rebranded the Fitbit app as Google Health . The new Google Health features a completely redesigned app interface with plenty of AI integration, but the updated app’s Today home screen was a little lacking at launch. Following other Today tweaks introduced in last month’s 5.02 update , Google’s announced that you can now add way, way more info to the Today tab.

Google laid out the latest improvements in an announcement post on the Google Health Help Center forum today. The biggest changes coming to Google Health in the new 5.03 update are new nap tracking and the option to add tons of metrics previously accessible only from the Health tab to the Today tab.

As of Google Health 5.03, recorded naps longer than 20 minutes will now contribute to users’ 24-hour sleep duration as shown on the app’s Sleep tab. They won’t count toward the overnight total visible on the Today tab tile, though.

You’re also now able to add tiles for many health metrics to the Today tab that weren’t available before. There are 13 new tiles to choose from:

blood glucose

breathing rate

carbohydrate intake

fat intake

friend leaderboard

heart rate variability

mindful days

mindful minutes

oxygen saturation (SpO2)

protein intake

resilience

resting heart rate

skin temperature variation

Additionally, Google says it’s fixed a couple of bugs related to swimming exercises and elevation gain numbers for activities tracked with Strava. These changes are all available in version 5.03 of the Google Health app on both Android and iOS (the iOS version also includes some feature updates Android users received in previous app versions).