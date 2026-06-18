Google Health's latest update is all about naps, metrics, and more control over your data

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Health 5.02 is rolling out for both iOS and Android devices.

Changes include improved access to nap data, better editing capabilities, and many general bugfixes.

Several updates are only hitting Android today but are set to expand to iOS soon.

It’s only been a little over a month now since Google announced that the Fitbit app was becoming Google Health, ready to support the new Fitbit Air and deliver personalized advice through the Google Health Coach. Google’s not about to let those gains go to waste, and it’s keeping that momentum going with a new Google Health 5.02 update for both iOS and Android.

This is actually the second big update we’ve already seen land since the rebranding, with Health 5.01 arriving back at the start of June. Now Google shares its latest Health improvements in a fresh community post.

What’s new in Google Health?

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Not only has Google manage to pack quite a bit into this update, but the company also shares that this is just a taste of what’s coming, and that more updates should be on the way in the next few weeks.

A good night’s sleep is vital to operating at your peak — but there’s also a whole lot to be said for a nice nap. With this release, Google’s making it easier to stay on top of you naps by splitting them off from your main Sleep Score view in a new tab. Users are also getting more control over their sleep data in general, with fixes for editing data, and the ability to fully delete sleep sessions.

Google’s also making it easier to keep on top of food stats with changes to the Today screen’s Nutrition tile, tweaking how calories are displayed. You can just view more of your data right from the Today screen by hitting the pencil icon and choosing “Expanded view.”

What do you think of the new Google Health app? 1827 votes It's gorgeous and so useful. Love it. 21 % It looks good, but I don't like using it (few tiles, AI everywhere). 53 % I love the way it works, but not the new look. 5 % I'm indifferent. 13 % I don't have the new Health app, still on Fitbit. 8 %

We’re also seeing the return of finer-grained daily feedback with hourly activity coming to Today and Health views. And in addition to some of these outright new features, there’s also a lot of behind-the-scenes work to deal with some edge cases where users were running into bugs.

Here’s Google’s complete list of changes: Today Tab Updates More metrics on Today : You can now expand your focus metrics dashboard on the Today tab to see more metrics without having to swipe right or visit another tab. Tap the pencil icon and then select “Expanded view” to see more metrics on Today.

: You can now expand your focus metrics dashboard on the Today tab to see more metrics without having to swipe right or visit another tab. Tap the pencil icon and then select “Expanded view” to see more metrics on Today. Easier re-ordering of your metrics on Today: We’ve made it easier to change the order of your metrics on Today. In Edit mode (tap the pencil icon), you can now tap a metric and then select the metric you want to replace it. Health Tab Updates Easier re-ordering of Key Metrics (Android only): We’ve also made it easier to change the order of your metrics in the Key Metrics section of the Health tab. You can now drag and drop to re-arrange your charts. Tap Customize, long press on the chart you want to move, and then drag it to your desired location. Available on Android in 5.02. Coming soon to iOS in our next release (5.03). Sleep Updates Restlessness Updates : The Restlessness bar is now closer to your sleep stages graph, so you can better see Restlessness and Awake data together. We’ve also improved minor awake moments detection, with more improvements to follow.

: The Restlessness bar is now closer to your sleep stages graph, so you can better see Restlessness and Awake data together. We’ve also improved minor awake moments detection, with more improvements to follow. Naps (Android only) : Recorded naps are now easier to find and view over time. You can now see your naps on separate tabs in your daily Sleep Score view. Coming soon to iOS in our next release (5.03)

: Recorded naps are now easier to find and view over time. You can now see your naps on separate tabs in your daily Sleep Score view. Coming soon to iOS in our next release (5.03) Deleting sleep sessions : Deleting sleep sessions is fully supported.

: Deleting sleep sessions is fully supported. Editing sleep sessions: We’ve fixed an issue where some users could not edit their sleep sessions. Fitness and Activity Updates Hourly Activity : Hourly activity is back. See charts for your hourly activity (step goal per hour) in the Today and Health tabs. Use the pencil icon on Today or “Customize” on Health to add Hourly activity to your dashboards.

: Hourly activity is back. See charts for your hourly activity (step goal per hour) in the Today and Health tabs. Use the pencil icon on Today or “Customize” on Health to add Hourly activity to your dashboards. Bug fixes and stability improvements : We’ve fixed issues with exercise summaries including: Steps and distance being incorrectly reported as 0 for certain manually logged activities. Automatically detected bike rides reporting low distances when they shouldn’t (distance reporting for automatically detected bike rides is not currently supported).

: We’ve fixed issues with exercise summaries including: Nutrition Updates Food Search : Improved speed in search results on both Android and iOS. Results now show serving units and calories on Android. Coming soon to iOS.

: Improved speed in search results on both Android and iOS. Results now show serving units and calories on Android. Coming soon to iOS. Estimated macros when logging : Macronutrient estimations are now displayed on the main logging page, so you can preview them before completing your log.

: Macronutrient estimations are now displayed on the main logging page, so you can preview them before completing your log. Today tile updates: The Nutrition tile on the Today has been updated to include calorie intake (top number) and calories remaining (bottom number), replacing the previous metrics which focused on net calories. Managing Logs from Partner Apps You can now delete individual exercise sessions, food logs, and weight logs synced from other apps directly in the Google Health app without having to visit Privacy Center. In the Google Health app, tap on the session or log you want to delete and then either the three-dot or the trash can icon. If the session or log was imported from Health Connect or Apple Health, you’ll be directed to the respective platform to complete the deletion. Note: this will delete the record from that platform too. If the session or log was imported from a direct integration, you’ll be able to complete the deletion in Google Health.

In the future, you’ll be able to delete sessions or logs imported from Health Connect or Apple Health in Google Health without having to also delete them from Health Connect or Apple Health.

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