Survey shows people would rather use this new Android assistant instead of Gemini

At Android Authority, we frequently compare different digital assistants to find the best options for our readers. With AI becoming deeply integrated into all aspects of Android and the onset of the “agentic era,” the digital assistant landscape is rapidly consolidating. Google’s Gemini is rising fast as the preferred AI helper Android phone manufacturers want to pre-load on their devices. However, Google isn’t the only fish in the sea.

We recently compared Gemini to AI startup Perplexity’s Android assistant and were pleasantly surprised by the results. We found that Perplexity provides more accurate, consistent, and real-time answers. Perplexity also performs better for specific tasks such as setting reminders, booking reservations, and even reading and summarizing content from the screen. However, it lacks some features that Gemini offers, such as calendar integration and hands-free activation through a wake word.

Based on our in-depth comparison, we asked users if they would switch to an alternative Android digital assistant like Perplexity. The answer is something that should definitely make Google stand up and take note.

We received nearly 6,000 votes in our site-wide survey, with over 52% of voters saying they would switch from Gemini to Perplexity or a similar digital assistant without hesitation.

“Just tried Perplexity (I don’t need Hey Google or Calendar) and it is so much better than Google. For example, I don’t have to press ‘ask about this screen,’ so I can, for instance, open a website for a business and say, ‘Navigate Here’ or something. I heard about them replacing Assistant a while ago but didn’t know it was this good,” said one survey participant and Android Authority reader who tried Perplexity.

Another reader shared, “While Google Gemini has its strengths, Perplexity Assistant seems to offer a more intuitive and seamless experience. It’s exciting to see how fast voice assistants are evolving.”

Highlighting the issues with Gemini, one user wrote, “The best way I can describe how the Gemini assistant screws up is that it goes to sleep. And when you wake it up with what seems to be a simple question, it’s hazy and groggy and really doesn’t know what to say.”

Users still want Gemini's system-level integrations.

Meanwhile, 21% of respondents said they get everything they need from Gemini and prefer to stick with a digital assistant more integrated into Android systems.

One participant pointed out, “I doubt Google is ever going to let a third party have full control over an Android device, so there will always be a gap in system-level commands. Get used to using Gemini for device tasks, but use another AI app (like ChatGPT or Perplexity) for real research and help. Gemini does fairly well at controlling my device with just voice commands.”

Another voter mentioned, “The only thing that stopped me from keeping Perplexity as my assistant is that you lose access to Hey Google (or any voice-activated assistant actions). I use that frequently while driving. If Perplexity adds voice activation, I’ll gladly switch.”

However, Gemini also has its supporters. One survey respondent said, “My whole experience of using my phone has now changed 360 degrees since starting to use Gemini. As a person who has no relatives or anyone else I can ask questions to, Gemini has been a lifesaver literally. It found the picture I needed of a bug that bit me and advised me to get medical attention straight away. Thank God, as within half an hour I’d passed out. I also ask things like the best tours in Amsterdam.”

Many people still prefer the Google Assistant over Gemini.

It’s not surprising that 27% of voters said they don’t use digital assistants at all, preferring to do things manually in the old-fashioned way. What may be concerning for Google, though, is that more people reported not using a digital assistant at all than those who voted for Gemini.

In fact, many comments reflected a preference for the old Google Assistant over Gemini.

“So far, Gemini doesn’t do any tasks better or perform more complex tasks than Google Assistant. The response voice sounds more human. It does answer questions in a non-search format. If the answer it gives in a non-search format isn’t any better than other AIs, why bother?” one commenter noted.

Another shared, “When Gemini first came out and I tried switching my default assistant to it away from Google Assistant, it was a disaster. Lost so much functionality, like interacting with my calendars and home devices, by switching to Gemini. I’m going to CONTINUE to use Google Assistant for as long as I can. It works for what I want it to—quick & simple look-ups, definitions, showtimes, navigation, reminders, smart home automation, etc. In the meantime, I’m sticking to web-only versions of AI assistants.”

It seems Google has its work cut out when it comes to improving Gemini’s performance on Android devices.

