Sick of empty VR app stores? Google's new AI tool lets you build VR apps in under a minute

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

TL;DR Google claims it can turn XR app creation from weeks of work into under a minute with Vibe Coding XR.

Vibe Coding XR uses Gemini AI to generate working VR/AR prototypes from simple text prompts.

XR Blocks handles the building, combining pre-built modules for physics, interactions, and UI, then assembles them based on your natural language instructions.

Creating VR or AR apps often takes days or even weeks of coding, testing, and tweaking. Google now claims it has a way to do this in less than a minute, if you have the right VR headset.

This is the idea behind Vibe Coding XR, an experimental tool from Google that uses its Gemini AI model. You just describe what you want, and the system quickly creates a working XR prototype, so you don’t need to write any code yourself.

In the past, building XR experiences meant dealing with game engines, 3D assets, scripting, and hardware limits. Even simple prototypes took technical skills and plenty of setup.

Vibe Coding XR changes this approach. It uses a modular system called XR Blocks, which are pre-built parts for things like physics, interactions, and user interfaces. Gemini puts these pieces together based on your natural language instructions.

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You don’t need to say, “Write a Unity script for object collision.” You just say something like, “Create a VR scene where I can grab and throw glowing cubes,” and the system handles the rest.

Google’s demos show what’s possible: a math tutor that uses 3D shapes to explain Euler’s theorem, a physics lab where you balance a scale by dropping weights, and a chemistry lab where you can ignite virtual flames. In one example, a prompt created a playable VR version of the Chrome Dino game.

The XR Blocks system keeps things stable. Rather than making everything from scratch, which can be unreliable, Gemini uses proven building blocks to put projects together.

However, this tool does not fully replace traditional development. It works best for quick prototypes, not finished production apps. You will probably need to refine, improve, and build on what Gemini makes.

For the best results, use the Pro version of Gemini. Google’s tests found that while Gemini Flash can quickly generate a dandelion in 20 seconds, Gemini Pro is better at avoiding “hallucinations”—when the AI invents code that is not real.

At the moment, Vibe Coding XR is still experimental, and Google has not announced when it will be widely available. For now, this workflow only works with Android XR. The only device that runs it is the Samsung Galaxy XR, which is sold only in the US and South Korea. If you do not have this device, you can still try prototyping with a desktop simulator, but you will not get the full spatial experience.

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