Search Live with Gemini's latest model tries to keep up with your rapid-fire questions

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has announced the release of a new Gemini model, 3.1 Flash Live.

The new model is purportedly quicker and more natural in voice interactions.

It’s available now in Gemini Live and Search Live, the latter of which is now available worldwide.

Google is rolling out another new Gemini model. Gemini 3.1 Flash Live is meant to enable quicker and more natural-sounding AI voices, among other, less immediately tangible benefits, and it’s available now in a number of places across the Google ecosystem.

In a blog post, Google‘s detailed the improvements that come with Gemini 3.1 Flash Live, which the company describes as its “highest-quality audio and voice model yet.” Most people will experience the new model in Search Live and Gemini Live, though it also comes with a number of purported improvements for developers and enterprise customers.

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Google says that Gemini 3.1 Flash Live makes for “more helpful and natural responses” in the conversational-style Gemini Live and Search Live interfaces, and also responds more quickly than the previous model.

Gemini 3.1 Flash Live is “inherently multilingual,” a characteristic Google says made a global expansion of Search Live possible. Search Live is now available in multiple languages in more than 200 territories around the world.

The update also benefits AI developers, Google says, thanks to better performance. Gemini 3.1 Flash Live scores higher on a number of benchmark tests, though those types of improvements aren’t likely to be appreciable from a consumer standpoint.

Finally, 3.1 Flash Live purportedly makes for a less miserable experience when interacting with an AI customer service agent. Google says the new model is more able to discern pitch and pace, which lets it tweak its approach when it calculates a customer is getting confused or annoyed, though it’s presumably still not as effective on the phone as a well trained worker.

Gemini 3.1 Flash Live is out now. You can experience it in Gemini Live or Search Live starting today.

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