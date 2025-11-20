Gemini starts rolling out to Android Auto users globally: Here's everything it can do

Google

TL;DR Gemini is starting to roll out for Android Auto users worldwide.

Google says the rollout will continue over the next couple of months.

To get Gemini on Android Auto, users must first upgrade from Google Assistant to Gemini on their phones.

Google recommends trying five things when you first get Gemini in Android Auto.

After giving beta testers the first taste, Google is now starting to push out Gemini to Android Auto users around the world. While the worldwide rollout is kicking off today, Google says it’ll continue over the next couple of months. Naturally, to get Gemini on Android Auto, users must first upgrade from Google Assistant to Gemini on their phones.

So what can Gemini do in Android Auto, and how is it different from having the Google Assistant? Simply put, Gemini can handle much more complex tasks on Android Auto compared to Google Assistant. It also allows users to have a back-and-forth conversation in natural language, replacing the previous command-and-response system. Google recommends trying these five things when you first get Gemini in Android Auto

5 things to try with Gemini in Android Auto

1. Add stops based on everything Google knows about a place

Google

While driving around, you can ask Gemini to add stops based on insights from reviews about businesses. For instance, you can ask Gemini something like: “Hey Google, I could use a hand. I’m thinking of grabbing some coffee. Can you find a good cafe along my route that’s open right now?” You can also continue these conversations by asking follow-up questions like about popular dishes, what people say about the place, its pet policy, and more.

2. Send and edit messages

Google

Google says that Gemini in Android Auto can better understand the nuances of texting while driving, making it easier to send and receive messages. You don’t have to dictate your messages perfectly or start from scratch if you made a mistake. And if you get a bunch of messages while driving, Gemini can also summarize them for you. You can even ask it to translate your messages, with support for over 40 translation languages.

3. Stay productive with Gmail and more

Google

Google says Gemini can now surface useful information from your Gmail inbox, making it easier to handle tasks that typically have you reaching for your phone. For example, you can ask it to find a hotel address buried in an email and instantly start navigation. You can also ask Gemini to summarize your unread messages.

Calendar entries, notes, and to-dos are also getting the conversational treatment. Apps like Google Calendar, Google Tasks, Google Keep, Samsung Calendar, Samsung Reminder, and Samsung Notes already work with Gemini in Android Auto, with more third-party integrations planned down the road.

4. Create a vibe with your music

Google

Music requests are also getting a major upgrade. Instead of recalling exact song titles or genres, Gemini lets you describe the vibe you’re going for. It works with services like YouTube Music and Spotify, so you can ask for anything from an upbeat three-hour road-trip playlist to something easy and mellow for late-night cruising.

5. Use Gemini Live

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

One of the more interesting additions is the ability to use Gemini Live in beta. Saying “Hey Google, let’s chat” will launch a more freeform conversation mode, same as Gemini Live on your phones, where you can brainstorm ideas, rehearse a speech, or learn about your destination. You can, for instance, have Gemini act as a tour guide for a road trip.

Gemini in Android Auto: Availability Google says Gemini for Android Auto starts rolling out globally today in 45 languages, but as we mentioned earlier, you may have to wait a couple of months before you start seeing it in your car. Once it becomes available for your car, you’ll see a tooltip on the display, assuming you have already switched from Google Assistant to the Gemini app on your phone.

As usual, you can trigger it by saying “Hey Google,” tapping the microphone on your car’s screen, or long-pressing your steering-wheel voice button.

Google notes that this is only “the beginning” of its plans for Gemini in the car, promising more capabilities over time as the AI assistant continues to evolve.

