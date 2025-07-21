This simple Android Auto change would set my voice command frustrations to rest

Calvin Wankhede / Android Authority

When I hop into my car, there is a list of checklist items I absentmindedly tick off. One is reaching for my cheap Android Auto dongle in my glovebox and plugging it in. Google’s in-car phone mirroring service has become essential to my car trips, as much as fuel, a seat belt, and a steering wheel. However, unlike driving, operating Android Auto is often challenging, especially when using voice commands.

I’ve had so many issues with Android Auto’s voice assistants that I’m just about ready to give up on the feature entirely. This problem, as is the case so often, could easily be solved with a small tweak from Google. Instead of making its product the exclusive in-car assistant, I’d like to see the choice given to the consumer. As Android users can now select their default voice assistant of choice, this feature on Android Auto would put to bed my frustrations.

‘Sorry, I don’t understand’

I’m not the only Android Auto user facing voice command problems, either. I’ve seen many forum posts from disgruntled users detailing their frustrations, with many highlighting its inability to understand and execute simple commands. It’s a curious issue, too. Assistant (now Gemini) works well on my phones, but when I’m in the car, the service becomes dumber than lead. Even when it encounters a recognizable command, I wait fleeting seconds for a reciprocating action. Voice assistants are supposed to keep drivers focused on the road with both hands on the wheel, but I’ve found their ponderous behavior distracting and frustrating. It’s not like I’m asking for instructions on how to build a rocket, either. Generally, my commands involve selecting a playlist or artist on Spotify, navigating to the nearest fuel stop, or responding to a WhatsApp message — still, the feature stutters and stumbles.

Often, the problem is a simple misinterpretation of a command. “Play 2021 hits on Spotify,” I’ll bark, seeking the actual playlist titled “2021 hits,” but the assistant will instead play songs from 2021. Dare I navigate to a restaurant, road, or town with a complex or non-English name, or not pronounce words like I’m at a grade school spelling bee. In the image above, I had to type out Ou Meul, because saying “Ow Mule Doo Toights Kloof” phonetically didn’t work either.

I should mention that I haven’t yet received the Gemini on Android Auto update, but I doubt this would solve my problems. I have the next-generation assistant on Wear OS, and it’s as sluggish and simple-minded as Assistant was. I fear that nothing will change when it comes to my car.

Multiple assistants for multiple tasks

There’s no way to select an alternative voice assistant in Android Auto. It’s Gemini, Assistant, or the highway. This is a particularly odd omission given Google’s willingness to offer third-party platforms on Android. I can opt for ChatGPT, Microsoft Copilot, or Perplexity on my Android phone. Since Auto is largely a mirror of my device, why isn’t this option available on it too?

While the issue may not lie with the voice assistants themselves, I’d still like to verify this myself. In preparation for another feature I’m penning, I’ve been using Bixby instead of Gemini on my Samsung phone, and it’s been a markedly positive experience. The once maligned voice assistant is now adept, seamlessly adjusting, opening, and tweaking things on my phone. It also responds far swifter than Gemini, whether I ask for the weather or demand a follow-up response to an ongoing conversation. Notably, Bixby is capable of opening and commanding apps that are compatible with Android Auto. This includes Fuelio, my car’s logbook app, Google Maps, and Spotify. Asking it to navigate to a specific town opens Maps and plugs in the destination, while requesting a specific playlist on Spotify does just that.

Yes, there are some things Bixby doesn’t work well for either. It, too, is tripped up by non-English names and even common names, but I do feel more confident in its ability to pinpoint the intention of my voice commands. Using Bixby with Android Auto is an option I want to have in my car.

Let’s take this a step further. I wouldn’t mind using specific voice assistants for particular tasks. Sure, if Google wants me to use Assistant or Gemini to navigate or control apps in my car, it could at least offer secondary options for querying information. If I’m driving through a new town, I’d like to ask Perplexity about its history or significant events. Diagnosing a rattle in the engine bay? I wouldn’t mind asking ChatGPT for suggestions based on the make and model of your vehicle. If I’m on a long road trip and want to know if there’s any breaking news I should be aware of in the next city, I’d like to call on Copilot to give me an update.

While I don’t believe a third-party service will immediately solve my Android Auto voice command problems, I would like more options to customize my in-car assistant experience. Whether it’s Bixby for navigation and playlist selection, Perplexity for news and cultural snippets, or ChatGPT for guidance on specific challenges, there is room for Android Auto’s voice capabilities to be truly customizable, hands-free, reliable, and, more importantly, useful.