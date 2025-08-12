This Gemini UI change should've been the default from the start (APK teardown)

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google could move Gemini’s AI model switcher to the bottom of your smartphone screen.

This would make it easier to switch AI models with one hand compared to the current UI.

Google could also bring a UI tweak to Gemini’s video menu.

Google’s Gemini chatbot lets you choose between several AI models for your specific needs. You can use the flash models if you value quick, responsive answers, or the Pro models if you need more in-depth answers. Now, it looks like Google could make it easier to switch models on your Android phone.

We cracked open the latest version of the Google app for Android (version 16.31.75.sa.arm64 beta) and discovered Google is testing a different location for the model switcher in Gemini. Check out the screenshots below.

Current UI New UI New UI

Moving the model switcher to the bottom of the screen should make it much easier to switch AI models with one hand. The current location requires you to reach the top of your phone display to switch models. That’s not ideal if you’ve got a large phone or small hands, necessitating some hand shuffling or the use of your other hand. So we’re glad to see this change and hope it’s available to all users sooner rather than later.

This isn’t the only change we’ve spotted, as it looks like Google will also tweak the video menu. Gemini currently displays the video generation model and an associated description in a card just above the prompt field. However, the company could drop this card in favor of denoting the video generation model at the top of the page (see the second image below). The text below “Veo 3 Fast (preview)” in the second image is just a placeholder for now, though.

Current UI New UI

We’ve also spotted a few more Gemini changes in recent weeks. We discovered evidence that Gemini might be able to access your OnePlus Mind Space content. We also spotted an option to attach audio files to Gemini chats.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

