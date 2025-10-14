Satisfied with Gemini's recently rolled out animation? Too bad, Google is testing a new one

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Google recently rolled out a makeover for Gemini, and it is already testing another new animation for the Gemini overlay.

This new animation covers all four edges of the screen and uses gradient-style colors.

Google had recently been testing several tweaks to the Gemini overlay, including changes to its colors, shape, and animation. This “bouncy” makeover rolled out to Gemini just two months ago, and it seems Google is back to the drawing board. We’ve now spotted the company working on a new animation for the Gemini overlay, although the verdict is still out on whether this new animation is better than the current one.

Google app v16.41.34 includes code that enables a new animation for the Gemini overlay.

This new animation covers all four edges of the phone screen, unlike the current animation, which features Google’s four colors circling the overlay.

While it doesn’t feature the four colors of the Google logo, it does incorporate the gradient-style colors visible in the Gemini logo.

Google hasn’t yet officially shared any details about this new animation. We’ll keep you updated when we learn more or it begins rolling out.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

