Gemini's 'bouncy' makeover starts rolling out, and it's kinda fun to watch

AssembleDebug / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is rolling out an updated overlay for the Gemini AI assistant with a more rounded design.

The new interface features an animated circular entrance that expands into a pill-shaped form, complementing the rounded design to give the overlay a fun appearance.

We previously spotted these changes, and they are now appearing for some users.

Google has been making great progress with Gemini, to the point that it stands on par with its competitors. Its default presence on and deep integration within Android flagships helps give it a ready user base, and I know plenty of people who have warmed up to the idea of the AI digital assistant. Google had been testing a subtle tweak to the Gemini overlay to make it more appealing to users, and it seems the company has now started rolling it out to some users in the stable branch.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a preferred source in Google Search to support us and make sure you never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

Over the past month, Google has been working on some tweaks to the Gemini overlay, including changes to its coloring and shape, as well as some animation changes. Reddit user Disastrous_Box1177 (via 9to5Google) reports that they have received the change, and they’ve shared a video showing off a more-rounded Gemini overlay with a bouncy animation.

We’ve also received reports from Telegram users Eduard Silviu, Francisco Bravo, and Matthew Rawling, who have all received the new overlay and animation.

Telegram user Eduard Silviu

The new Gemini overlay has a more rounded shape. For the animation, it now starts as a circle that glides its way up from the gesture bar and expands into the pill shape, rather than sliding from the bottom of the screen in a more finished state. As we noted when we first spotted the change last month, the new animation feels very bouncy and fun, and the new shape also synergizes very well to give Gemini a more pleasant appearance.

Note that this rollout appears to be fairly limited at this stage. Let us know in the comments if you have also received the new overlay!

Follow