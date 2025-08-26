Google could be building a new nook for your Gemini creations (APK teardown)

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is testing a new “My Stuff” section for the Gemini interface on Android.

While its purpose isn’t clear, it could be used to store media generated using Gemini, separate from your chats.

A similar section for storing AI-generated media is also present in ChatGPT, and it is known as “Library.”

Gemini is already quite powerful as a virtual assistant, and is raking up new features as Google prepares to replace Google Assistant with it entirely. Recently, Google rolled out the ability for Gemini to reference older chats for improved responses based on previous context. And soon, it may be easier to search for images and videos generated with Gemini with a feature that is seemingly inspired by ChatGPT.

Google is testing a new option called “My Stuff” for Gemini. We spotted this right under the New Chat option in the Gemini UI for Android, which is part of the Google app.

Although Google has added cues for My Stuff in version 16.33.64 beta of the Google app, it has yet to go live for everyone. However, we were able to toggle it on by tweaking the app’s inner workings.

The exact purpose of My Stuff isn’t specified in the Google app’s code, and it currently opens up to a blank page, which suggests that Google still has more work to do here. However, we suspect it is intended to work the same way as ChatGPT’s library.

The library in ChatGPT is where you find all the media you have generated using ChatGPT, and this section is separate from the chat history. In Gemini, there is currently no option to access the generated media separately, other than by scouring through previous chats. So, if our prediction about My Stuff is correct, searching for media would become immensely simpler.

This isn’t the only feature that Gemini could be borrowing from ChatGPT. Last month, we learned that Google is testing a redesigned Gemini homescreen, which could resemble ChatGPT. Just like the latter’s welcome screen for mobile apps, the updated Gemini homescreen could offer cues for popular tasks like generating images or videos, or initiate a Gemini Live conversation.

We don’t have any information on when the My Stuff section could be included as a standard feature in the Gemini app, though we will update you once we know for sure.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

