Google is testing a cooler, darker design for Gemini Live’s overlay (APK teardown)

TL;DR Google is testing a visual refresh for Gemini Live’s compact overlay in the latest app beta.

The redesigned UI includes rounded corners, smaller icons, and a dark background.

The corner widget has also been updated to be circular with a more vibrant waveform.

Google isn’t done refining the Gemini Live experience. Following last month’s reveal of a more compact overlay interface, we’ve now uncovered some potential visual updates to that same UI. In our opinion, they make a big difference.

An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

Enabling a set of flags in version 16.28.59.sa.arm64 of the Google app beta allowed us to preview the cooler, more polished take on the compact Gemini Live overlay. Functionally, this is still the same compact bar UI that lets you start or manage Gemini Live conversations without opening the full-screen interface. It includes the same quick-access shortcuts for things like camera and file uploads.

The difference you’ll notice is the visual redesign, with slightly downsized icons, rounded corners, and a dark-mode-style background in keeping with the Gemini color scheme. The screenshots below show the changes.

Old UI New UI

The minimized floating widget has also been refreshed with the same palette, although it’s not as much of a redesign from the old version. The two main differences you notice are that the widget is now circular rather than a square with rounded edges, and the white waveform on the dark background is a little more vibrant. You can compare the two below.

Old UI New UI

As with all APK teardowns, these changes may never make it to a public release. That said, the new Gemini Live overlay looks so much better that we’d be surprised not to see it roll out in a future beta.

