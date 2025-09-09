Gemini's improved home screen is coming soon, and it could get new tweaks (APK teardown)

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Gemini could be getting a refreshed home screen, as we’ve also seen before.

Google has begun testing it with a small set of users using the latest beta version of the Google app.

Google is also testing suggestions for queries based on your Google activity, although this is currently in the early stages of testing.

For a few past months, Google has been testing visual changes to Gemini’s home screen. One of those changes, seemingly inspired by ChatGPT, is on the verge of becoming more widely available. We recently spotted Google testing this new home screen interface along with some other changes.

While poking around the version 16.35.63 beta of the Google app, we discovered new home screen layouts for Gemini. The first one, which we have also seen before, places big shortcut buttons right in the center of the screen, just like ChatGPT. In its current form, these shortcuts are located in the input box at the bottom of the screen. Google now appears to be moving forward with this interface, and we found it being tested on one of our devices without any internal tweaks.

These options are also visible by tapping the new options button, which is placed alongside the existing (+) icon used for uploading files.

Besides this ChatGPT-inspired tweak, Google is testing a new, quicker prompts to interact with Gemini. With some tweaking, we enabled a new home screen view that puts suggestions in the center of Gemini’s homepage.

These suggestions appear to be inspired by usage history from the Google account. However, since it’s still under testing, we are unsure whether this feature will be retained or changed in the upcoming updates.

Besides changes to Gemini’s home screen, Google is also testing a slightly changed interface for apps linked with Gemini. The under-testing interface clears out unnecessary information from the top half for a cleaner look.

Like the suggestions, this new interface for apps has also been activated with under-the-hood tweaking and will not be immediately visible to all. Therefore, we cannot comment on wider availability and will wait for more cues or an update from Google.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

