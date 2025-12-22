Google's Gemini is about to make its home appliance debut

Samsung

TL;DR Samsung will launch new home appliances powered by Gemini at CES 2026.

The AI chatbot is coming to Samsung’s new Family Hub refrigerator to offer users a more convenient and personalized experience.

The company will also showcase a Bespoke AI Wine Cellar with a Gemini-powered AI Vision system.

Samsung is set to unveil its first-ever refrigerator powered by Google Gemini at CES 2026. This is not just a first for Samsung, but also a milestone for Gemini. Until now, Google’s AI chatbot has lived inside phones, the web, and more recently Google Home speakers and displays. Samsung’s upcoming home appliances will mark Gemini’s debut in a major new category.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Samsung says its new Bespoke AI Refrigerator Family Hub will ship with an upgraded version of AI Vision that’s now built using Google Gemini. This is the first time Gemini has been integrated into a refrigerator.

Previously, Samsung’s AI Vision could recognize up to 37 types of fresh food and 50 pre-registered processed foods. The CES 2026 upgrade with Gemini onboard will allow the fridge to recognize many more food items than before, identify processed foods without manual registration, and automatically add user-labeled items to the food list. Samsung says the improved accuracy will make food tracking clearer and easier.

And it’s not just Samsung’s fridges that are getting the Gemini update. The company will also showcase a Bespoke AI Wine Cellar, which uses a Gemini-powered AI Vision system similar to the fridge. The wine cellar features a camera that can automatically recognise wine labels when bottles are added or removed, track which shelf and compartment each bottle is stored in, and synchronise everything with the SmartThings AI Wine Manager.

With Gemini making its way into home appliances, we could soon see more manufacturers adopt Google’s AI across a wider range of products. CES 2026 may also bring Gemini to entirely new categories of devices. We’ll be on the show floor keeping an eye out for more Gemini-powered hardware, so stay tuned to Android Authority for a comprehensive CES 2026 coverage starting early next month.

Follow