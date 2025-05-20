Gemini gets its most important Gmail integration yet: cleaning up your messy inbox

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is introducing an inbox cleanup feature in Gmail that utilizes Gemini.

Gemini can now delete or archive emails you no longer need, in addition to writing and searching.

Inbox cleanup will be generally available next quarter.

For many of us, inbox zero is just a dream that is hardly attainable. If you constantly achieve inbox zero, then congratulations, you either have great discipline or maybe just don’t get a lot of emails. But for the rest of us, we may need a little help with that influx of marketing emails, deals, work messages, notifications, doctor appointments, receipts, and more every day. Thankfully, Google has given us an answer.

During Google I/O 2025, Google is revealing a new Gmail feature called inbox cleanup. This new tool uses Gemini to help you manage, organize, and declutter your inbox in one click by deleting and archiving those emails that you no longer need. This is going to be a huge timesaver for those who simply dread going through their email.

For inbox cleanup to work, the user just has to tell Gemini what they want it to do. For example, you can try “Delete all of my unread emails from Pop Mart from past six months,” or something like “Archive all of my emails that have receipts in them from the last week.”

Of course, in order for Gemini to help you manage your inbox, you’ll have to grant it permission to access your emails. If privacy is a concern, then unfortunately inbox cleanup may not be for you.

But for everyone else, this is an invaluable tool that simplifies the process for managing their messy and cluttered inboxes. It’s also a huge timesaver, because if you try and go through your emails and delete or archive them manually, it’s a truly painful process that can take up a huge chunk of your day.

Google did not give a specific date for when inbox cleanup would be available, but it did say “generally available next quarter.”

This isn’t the only new Gmail feature that Google is showing off either. We’re also getting “Personalized smart replies in Gmail” as well, which learns from your previous emails and even Google Drive files to craft relevant replies in your own personalized tone. There’s also a new scheduling feature that eliminates the annoying back-and-forth people typically go through when trying to set something up.

