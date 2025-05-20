Gmail's new tools help you reply smarter and schedule faster

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Gmail’s Smart Replies are getting personalized with help from Gemini.

The replies will match your tone and pull context from past emails and Google Drive.

Appointment scheduling is also getting smarter with automatic meeting suggestions.

Gmail already offers a bunch of smart tools like Smart Compose, Help Me Write, and Smart Replies to make emailing faster and easier. Now, one of those features is getting a serious upgrade.

Smart Replies are about to get a whole lot smarter, and more you. Google is introducing “Personalized smart replies in Gmail,” powered by Gemini. This new version doesn’t just offer generic suggestions. Instead, it pulls from your previous emails and files in Google Drive to help you respond with relevant details, all in your own tone.

Google says this will cut down on the need to scroll through long email chains or dig through your inbox for context. Whether you typically write in a formal or casual style, the replies will adapt to sound like you, not like a bland AI response.

Google

Of course, enabling this feature means giving Gemini permission to access your emails and scan the contents of your Google Drive. So, if privacy is a concern, the feature may not be for you.

Personalized smart replies will roll out later this year, starting with Workspace users.

Smarter scheduling in Gmail

Google

Gmail is also picking up a helpful new appointment scheduling feature designed to eliminate the back-and-forth of setting up meetings.

When Gemini detects you’re trying to arrange a meeting, it’ll nudge you to schedule it, making it easy to share your booking page in Gmail.

Google says this feature is coming next quarter, again rolling out first to Workspace users.

