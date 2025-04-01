Google is working on Gemini for kids to help with homework and more (APK teardown)

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR A teardown of the Google app has revealed that Google is working on Gemini for kids.

This would let children create stories, get homework help, and more.

We’re guessing this would also offer stricter censorship and content safeguards compared to Gemini at large.

Google’s Gemini is far from perfect, but it’s gained a number of handy features in recent months. More recently, we’ve seen a Deep Research tool and nifty camera/video features. Now, it looks like Gemini is getting a child-friendly option.

An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

We conducted a teardown of the Google app for Android (version 16.12.39) and discovered several strings related to Gemini for kids.

We conducted a teardown of the Google app for Android (version 16.12.39) and discovered several strings related to Gemini for kids. The string names all mention “kid users.” Check them out below.

Code Copy Text <string name="assistant_scrappy_welcome_screen_title_for_kid_users">Switch to Gemini from Google Assistant</string> <string name="assistant_welcome_screen_description_for_kid_users">Create stories, ask questions, get homework help, and more.</string> <string name="assistant_welcome_screen_footer_for_kid_users">Google <a href=%1$s>Terms</a> apply. Google will process your data as described in the <a href=%2$s>Google Privacy Policy</a> and the <a href=%3$s>Gemini Apps Privacy Notice</a>. <b>Gemini isn&#8217;t human and can make mistakes, including about people, so double-check it.</b></string> <string name="assistant_welcome_screen_title_for_kid_users">Meet Gemini, Google’s AI for everyone</string>

The second string gives us a rough idea of what to expect, specifically mentioning the ability to create stories, ask questions, and get help with homework. Of course, Gemini at large can do all of this already. Google’s Gemini safety page also mentions that it offers “stricter content policies and default protections” for teens. However, we imagine that Gemini for kids could have additional content safeguards and stricter censorship.

It’s not immediately clear how Google will implement Gemini for kids. We’re guessing this mode will be automatically enabled if the associated Google account belongs to a child.

Governments around the world tend to have stricter laws about the processing and collection of children’s data. However, one of the strings notes that the data collected by Gemini for kids will be processed per Google’s privacy policy (which has child-specific policies) and the Gemini Apps Privacy Notice.

