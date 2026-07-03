Gemini's Error 1099 is locking users out, but this unofficial fix could help

Brady Snyder / Android Authority

TL;DR Several Gemini users have reported seeing an “Error 1099” when they try to use Gemini on the web or on their Android devices.

For some, the error occurs every time they try to activate Gemini on a specific device.

Some experts claim it is a server-side error caused by an authentication issue or context overflow.

There’s no doubting Google wants Gemini to fully take over Google Assistant’s responsibilities, not only on mobile but also on other interfaces, including Google Home and Android Auto. While Google aims to make the transition easier on older devices, newer ones already come with Gemini in the central role. But despite the push, the Gemini experience keeps breaking for a few users, many of whom have had trouble getting the AI to work on their Android devices.

The error is not limited to specific tiers of Gemini and reportedly affects both free and paid users. And in addition to widespread complaints from users of the Gemini web app, we’re also seeing reports that the error is particularly noticeable when activating Gemini on a Pixel phone using the side button. My colleague Aamir Siddiqui also reports seeing the error after an inactive session or in NotebookLM chats, likely due to the long context.

What is Gemini’s Error 1099? According to a Platinum product expert in the Google Support Community, Error 1099 is a backend-specific error indicating an issue on Google’s end, not yours.

The error likely occurs when there’s a glitch in the authentication handshake between Gemini’s servers and your devices. It could also occur when your prompt or chat exceeds the context window or when Gemini hits a memory limitation.

It is also among the two most common errors users encounter during a Gemini outage.

How to (potentially) fix Error 1099 in Gemini? While there’s no official guidance or documentation from Google on how to fix the error, there are a few suggestions for troubleshooting it based on users’ experiences. The most common one of them calls for the following steps on a mobile device: Open the Google app, tap your profile photo, and tap Settings. Tap Gemini Scroll to the bottom of the page, where you’ll find Digital assistants from Google. Tap it. Now choose Google Assistant, then tap the Switch button in the pop-up that appears. Restart your device and then repeat the process to switch back to Gemini. Another user recommends uninstalling the Google app and the Gemini launcher from Android, updating to the latest Play Services update, and then reinstalling them.

Other, less intensive ways to bypass it could be to reload the tab (or relaunch Gemini on mobile) and start a fresh chat. For repeated errors, however, we recommend trying the steps above.

Again, it’s worth noting that both of these solutions are fundamentally using a sledgehammer to crack open a nut, but that’s all we have until Google rectifies the issue — at least for those who suffer from it continuously. It is acknowledged as a bug on the Google Issue Tracker, but there’s no update or clarity from a Google staffer yet.

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