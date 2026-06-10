Gemini not working for you? You're not alone.

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Gemini users have reported that the service is experiencing issues right now.

The issues seem to have started after 6:00 AM ET.

It looks like the problems aren’t affecting everyone, though, as some of us are able to access Gemini just fine.

Many people rely on Gemini and its associated services every day, but it looks like Google’s AI platform is suffering from some connectivity issues today.

Users on X, Reddit, and Downdetector report that Gemini is offline or experiencing connectivity problems. According to Downdetector, the issue seems to have started just after 6:00 AM ET.

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Affected users reported receiving 1099 and 1076 errors. It doesn’t look like Gemini is offline for everyone, though. Some Android Authority team members reported that the chatbot was working just fine. Meanwhile, others experienced issues asking back-to-back queries or with specific AI models (e.g., Flash).

Google’s own Workspace status dashboard and AI Studio status also don’t seem to show issues right now. Nevertheless, it’s clear that users are seeing significant issues.

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