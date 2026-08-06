Gemini could soon help you fix your Pixel instead of searching Settings

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is testing an experimental “Device Help” feature in Gemini that lets Pixel users describe a problem in natural language instead of hunting through Settings.

Gemini can inspect relevant device settings before suggesting a fix, such as identifying Night Light when a user reports that their screen looks too yellow.

The feature was spotted on a Pixel 9 running Android 17 and could mark a major step toward making Gemini a built-in troubleshooting assistant for Pixel devices.

Google’s long-term vision for Gemini has always gone beyond replacing Google Assistant. With each update, the AI has gained more awareness of your device and more ways to help you complete tasks. Now, it looks like Google is experimenting with another capability that could make Gemini feel even more like a built-in device assistant.

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A Telegram user, @Brokenthrone, shared screenshots and a video with Android Authority contributor Assembledebug showing a new Device Help feature appearing inside the Gemini app. The feature carries a “Labs” badge, indicating that it’s still experimental, and uses the same icon Google introduced for Magic Cue on the Pixel 10 series. That suggests Device Help could become another piece of Google’s growing on-device intelligence experience.

Rather than asking you to navigate through Settings yourself, Device Help appears to let Gemini diagnose common device issues and point you toward the appropriate fix. All you have to do is describe what’s wrong in natural language, and Gemini will handle the rest.

In one example shared with us, the prompt “My screen is too yellow” triggers Gemini to inspect the phone’s display settings through Google’s Utilities extension. It then identifies Night Light as the likely cause and recommends turning it off to restore normal display colors. Rather than replying with generic troubleshooting advice, Gemini appears to check the relevant device settings before suggesting a solution.

While this example focuses on display settings, the feature could be useful for many everyday problems. Someone who can’t figure out why their phone is dim, why a particular feature isn’t working as expected, or where Google tucked away a setting could ask Gemini instead of digging through multiple Settings pages. If Google expands Device Help beyond basic troubleshooting, it could become one of the quickest ways to solve common Pixel frustrations.

We’re currently seeing Device Help on a Google Pixel 9 running the stable version of Android 17. Since the feature is marked as Labs, it’s likely still under active development, and there’s no indication yet of when it will roll out more broadly.

For Google, the goal no longer seems to be building an AI that responds to prompts, but one that understands your device well enough to help solve problems as they happen. That’s the kind of everyday utility that could make Gemini genuinely indispensable on Pixel phones.

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