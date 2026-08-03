Gemini could soon let anyone build an AI agent on their phone, no enterprise plan needed

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

TL;DR Gemini might soon allow users to create AI agents directly from their Android devices.

Google appears to be testing this ability in the latest version of the Android app.

Users might initially have the option to choose from five templates, centered around learning, managing finances, marketing, and more.

Google is testing a host of new upgrades for Gemini, including the option to customize your Daily Brief and manage skills for its always-online agent, Spark, right from your Android device. Alongside these features, Google is also experimenting with giving users greater control over custom AI agents, right from their mobile devices.

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The option to create and manage AI agents is currently limited to Google Workspace and Enterprise users, and is only available through the web interface. However, with version 17.45.14 of the Google app on Android, which acts as a gateway to Gemini, we’re seeing the option to create and manage AI agents from your phone or tablet.

With this version, Google appears to be testing an option for “New agent.” The option sits in Gemini’s sidebar underneath the list of recent chats. As you’d expect, the New agent option lets you create new AI agents. However, unlike the web interface, where Workspace or Enterprise users can describe a custom task, the option visible in Gemini’s mobile version currently only lets you choose from five pre-drafted templates. These include: Family coordinator — to help you plan household chores, share events with family members, coordinate tasks, etc. Tutor — to help you with complex study topics, homework, creating quizzes, and tracking learning progress. Group organizer — to help you manage outings or gatherings involving multiple participants. Marketing agent — to help you with social media posts, newsletters, marketing campaigns, and other creative pursuits to grow products. Finance agent — to help you with tracking and managing spends or getting reminded for bill payment dates.

We don’t know whether Gemini on Android will allow users to customize these agents extensively or offer minimal options compared to the mechanism on web.

Given the personal nature of these agents, we suspect Google might not limit them to Workspace or Enterprise users and might extend them to everyone, including non-paying Gemini users. Of course, nothing is confirmed until Google reveals details officially, but with the level of finesse, we hope for that to happen soon.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

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