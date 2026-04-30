Gemini’s clean chat interface may not stay ad-free for long

Calvin Wankhede / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is now “open” to putting ads in the standalone Gemini app.

Google exec Philipp Schindler says ad formats from AI Mode could carry over to Gemini.

The Gemini app has long been a refuge from the constant clutter of the modern web. There were no banners or sponsored snippets. Now, that clean interface is about to change. A Google executive suggests the company is not ruling out ways to make money from its flagship AI assistant.

During the company’s Q1 2026 earnings call on Wednesday, Google’s chief business officer Philipp Schindler confirmed the company is open to shoving ads into the standalone Gemini app, Business Insider reports. For now, though, Google isn’t rushing. But Schindler added that if an ad format works in Google’s new AI Mode for Search, it could be used in the Gemini app too.

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Google already runs ads in AI Overviews and is testing AI Mode, a conversational search interface. The Gemini app has remained ad-free, and in January, Google’s VP of global ads told Business Insider there were “no plans” to change this. Three months later, the company’s position has shifted to being “open-minded.”

The primary reason for this shift is financial, though it is presented in a positive light. Schindler stated that “ads can be really valuable and really helpful commercial information” when implemented effectively. He also noted that ads help scale products “to reach billions of people.”

This news isn’t too surprising. Adweek reported last December that Google had already told agency buyers about plans for Gemini ad placements in 2026.

It’s worth noting that Gemini already offers paid subscriptions. Google recently announced 350 million total subscribers across its bundles. Still, that may not be enough to keep the chatbot ad-free, especially since OpenAI is now showing ChatGPT ads to free users.

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