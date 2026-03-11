YouTube on TV becomes insufferable with new unskippable 30-second ads

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has announced that YouTube on TVs now offers unskippable 30-second ads.

This ad format is rolling out globally.

The announcement also comes after mobile users reported another annoying ad format.

YouTube has aggressively introduced new ad formats in recent years, while also cracking down on ad blockers and third-party YouTube apps. Unfortunately, the TV experience is getting worse for people who aren’t paying for YouTube Premium.

YouTube on TVs now offers unskippable 30-second ads, Google announced in a blog post earlier this month (h/t: Android Headlines). This ad format is available worldwide on connected TVs (CTV).

“Google AI dynamically optimizes between 6-second Bumpers, 15-second standard, and 30-second CTV-only non-skippable ad formats, ensuring your campaign reaches the right audience at the right time,” the company explained.

Ads are a necessity for many digital services, including YouTube, but we don’t blame you at all if you think unskippable 30-second ads are a step too far. So you might want to consider YouTube Premium, YouTube Premium Lite, third-party apps, or a VPN if you want to avoid this new ad format.

These unskippable ads come a week after mobile users reported an ad banner that couldn’t be dismissed. The company also limited comments and video descriptions for some users with ad-blockers. Needless to say, Google is aggressively trying to make people pay for Premium.

