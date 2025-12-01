ChatGPT may not stay ad-free for much longer

Calvin Wankhede / Android Authority

TL;DR OpenAI may be preparing to bring ads to ChatGPT.

Newly discovered lines of code heavily reference ads.

One ChatGPT user claims to have already spotted an ad in the wild.

Google has been running tests on how to best include ads on its AI services. However, Google isn’t the only company interested in monetizing its AI offerings in this way. One of the tech giant’s biggest competitors in the space may also be making similar preparations.

Over the weekend, Tibor Blaho on X (formerly Twitter) shared the screenshot below, allegedly taken from the 1.2025.329 beta of the ChatGPT Android app. These lines of code heavily suggest ads are coming to the platform, with mentions of “search ad,” “ad features,” “bazaar content,” and more. Android Authority has not yet independently verified whether the lines of code in the screenshot are present in this version of the app.

Only a day after this screenshot was posted on social media, we may have got our first bit of evidence. Yuchen Jin on X shared the screenshot below, claiming that an ad popped up for him while using the chatbot. That ad features a picture of a water bottle and says “Find a fitness class” with “Connect Peloton” below it. The ad is located underneath the chatbot’s response.

On the OpenAI podcast, CEO Sam Altman previously stated that the company is not against embedding ads on the platform. However, Altman notes that the company is still working out the best method. If OpenAI is testing the waters for embedding ads, it’s currently unclear how the company plans to go about it. It wouldn’t be much of a surprise if we end up seeing ads come to the free tier.

