4 months after Google's announcement, users are still waiting for Gemini on Android Auto

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TL;DR Google announced a wider rollout for Gemini on Android Auto in November 2025.

Months later, many users still report not having access to the feature despite updated devices and apps.

The rollout appears staggered or delayed, with no clear timeline from Google.

Back in November, Google announced that Gemini was beginning its global rollout on Android Auto. At the time, Google had promised that the feature’s availability would expand over the following months. Fast forward to now, and it seems that rollout hasn’t gone quite as smoothly or quickly as expected.

Across Reddit threads and YouTube comments on Google’s official Gemini for Android Auto demos, users from around the world are still reporting that the feature hasn’t arrived for them.

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Users say that despite meeting all the supposed requirements for Gemini on Android Auto, including updated phones, the latest app versions, and switching from Google Assistant to Gemini on the phone, they are still stuck with the old Google Assistant experience.

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Reports span multiple regions and devices, including the US, Europe, Australia, and other countries.

When Google announced the wider rollout in November, it said the feature was starting to roll out globally in 45 languages. While the company said the rollout would happen over the next couple of months, that window has now effectively passed, yet adoption appears very limited.

It’s possible Google is still enabling Gemini on Android Auto through server-side updates in patches. However, without any updated communication from the company, it’s hard to tell when Gemini will finally see its wide rollout on Android Auto.

For now, if you’re still waiting for Gemini in Android Auto, you’re definitely not alone, and there’s no clear sign of when that might change.

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