Google axes 'Fitbit by Google' for new, more on-point branding

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is retiring the “Fitbit by Google” branding in favor of “Google Fitbit.”

The dotted Fitbit logo is also no longer appended with the brand name.

Google is wholly taking over the Fitbit branding three years after completing the acquisition of the wearables brand. The company is killing off the “Fitbit by Google” branding that first appeared in 2022 and has since been used across Fitbit’s website, videos, and product packaging. Instead of it, you can now expect to see the new “Google Fitbit” name take over everything Fitbit.

As 9to5Google reports, Google has switched the “Fitbit by Google” moniker in favor of “Google Fitbit” on its website. The dotted Fitbit logo is also gone, except for the site’s favicon. It’s possible the logo might entirely disappear from Fitbit’s branding materials in the future.

Last Monday, Google also added several Fitbit smartwatch and fitness tracker accessories to its official store. Previously, Google only sold Fitbit devices through its platform.

The rebranding from Fitbit by Google to Google Fitbit can be viewed as a sign of Google moving towards a more cohesive product strategy. The move also reflects the internal mood within the company. In January, Google merged the Pixel, Nest, and Fitbit teams under one hardware umbrella. The reorganization also saw the departure of Fitbit co-founders James Park and Eric Friedman from the company.

At the time, Google had assured users that the company is dedicated to Fitbit despite the high-level exits and restructuring. “We remain very committed to serving our Fitbit users well, innovating in the health space with personal AI, and building on the momentum with Pixel Watch, the redesigned Fitbit app, Fitbit Premium service, and the Fitbit tracker line. This work will continue to be a key part of our new org model,” said Google’s Courtenay Mencini.

We don’t expect the latest branding changes to have any negative impact on how Google operates Fitbit. If anything, we hope to see deeper Fitbit feature tie-ins on the Pixel Watch and possibly more hardware commonalities between Google’s two wearable lines.

[the_ad_placemen ” id=”newsletter-s”nup” /]

Comments