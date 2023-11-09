Google is pulling Fitbit from loads of markets

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has pulled Fitbit from over a dozen markets in the last few weeks.

The company most recently announced that Fitbit was leaving South Africa.

Google completed its acquisition of Fitbit back in 2021, with the Mountain View company claiming this deal would make health and wellness “more accessible to more people.” However, it looks like the company is taking the opposite approach in over a dozen markets.

Google confirmed last month that Fitbit would be leaving over a dozen markets in Asia and Europe. In Asia, these markets are Hong Kong, Korea, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Thailand. As for Europe, Fitbit is leaving Croatia, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Poland, Portugal, Romania, and Slovakia.

We’re guessing that some markets in the likes of Latin America and the Middle East could be affected too.

The official exits don’t stop here as Google confirmed to TechCentral this week that Fitbit will be leaving South Africa too. Google told the outlet that this decision was made to “align our hardware portfolio to map closer to Pixel’s regional availability.”

What’s Google’s end goal here?

Google has never offered Pixel phones in South Africa, to begin with. So the company is clearly making a conscious decision to not officially offer any Google hardware in the market by pulling Fitbit from the country.

However, Fitbit products have been available in the country for roughly a decade. In fact, Fitbit Pay was also part of the first wave of NFC-based payment solutions in the market, beating Apple Pay and Google Pay to the punch by several years. So it’s a shame to see these products disappear from the market with Google unabashedly offering no alternative here.

We’re not sure why Google is pulling Fitbit from the aforementioned Asian and European markets, though. In saying so, these affected European markets generally don’t have a Google Store presence. So we hope Fitbit products come back to these markets if/when they get Google Store support. Hopefully, this will lead to Pixel Watch products coming to these markets as well.

This wouldn’t be the first time the company has pulled products or services from specific countries without an immediate alternative, either. Google notably pulled Nest Aware subscriptions from several markets, including the UAE and Luxembourg, after bringing Nest products to the Google Store.

Either way, you might want to take a look at our lists of the best fitness trackers and best smartwatches if Fitbit is leaving your market.

