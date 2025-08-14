Google Find Hub's automatic enrollments will only give you two days to opt out (APK teardown)

Andy Walker / Android Authority

TL;DR Google plans to expand Find Hub’s automatic enrollment with more triggers.

We’ve now spotted clues suggesting that once users hit these triggers, they would have two days to opt out of participating in the Find Hub network.

Additional triggers expected in the future include enabling Location access on the device, syncing with Fast Pair accessories, and more.

Google recently rebranded Android’s Find My Device tool into Find Hub when it added the ability to locate people in addition to devices. Separately, we had spotted that Google could introduce more automatic enrollment triggers to strengthen the Find Hub network. As it turns out, this automatic enrollment could start as early as two days after you chance upon a trigger.

We managed to activate new text for the Find Hub that suggests devices could be auto-enrolled in locating other devices in high-traffic areas within two days of a trigger. Users can either opt out of the change or join the network with other existing settings, namely “without network” or “with network in all areas.”

AssembleDebug / Android Authority

As the text in the alert box states, “this device will join the network in high-traffic areas within 2 days. You can opt out or join the network now by selecting a setting.”

Currently, the Find Hub network is automatically turned on if and when you add a Google Account to your device. By default, your device is set to the “With network in high-traffic areas only” setting. We’ve previously spotted strings for automatic enrollment based on triggers such as not opting out on the web, when users turn on Location access, if you sync recent location of another device or to Fast Pair accessories, or if you stop using your other devices. In the future, when you hit one of these triggers, you will have about two days to make a different choice before Google automatically enrolls your device into the Find Hub network in high-traffic areas. Previous versions of the string suggested users would have 24 hours, but two days is a slightly more generous timeline.

These automatic enrollments still do not appear to be live. We look forward to Google sharing more information about them when available, as we still need more clarity on how these automatic enrollments would work, especially in cases of significant overlap.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

