Google completes Find Hub rebrand as Find My Device disappears from Android Settings

Andy Walker / Android Authority

TL;DR Google gave the Find My Device tool a new identity earlier this year after adding a feature that allows users to locate people in addition to devices.

The company has since updated the Find My Device app and web interface with the new Find Hub branding.

The latest Google Play services update extends this branding to Android’s Settings app.

Google rebranded Android’s Find My Device tool earlier this year, following the addition of a new feature that lets users locate people in addition to their devices. The company subsequently rolled out an update for the Find My Device app for Android, renaming it to Find Hub and adding separate Device and People tabs to demarcate the new functionality. With the latest Google Play services update, Google is now switching to the updated Find Hub branding within Android Settings.

The Find Hub branding is rolling out with Google Play services version 25.20.37 (via 9to5Google), and it replaces all instances of “Find My Device” across the Settings app. The toggle to enable the feature within the Security & privacy settings is now labeled Find Hub.

Tapping on it opens the updated Find Hub settings with a new toggle that states “Allow device to be located” instead of “Use Find My Device.” The section at the bottom that links to the Find Hub app and web interface has also been updated to reflect the new branding.

Lastly, the Google services menu, which you can access by tapping your username at the top of the Settings app, has also received the new branding in the “Recommended” tab. Google Play services version 25.20.37 is rolling out widely, and we’ve received these changes on all our devices.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.