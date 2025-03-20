Google could soon expand the Find My Device network with more automatic enrollments (APK teardown)

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Google’s highly anticipated Find My Device network launched last year, but it was quite a letdown back then. The network for finding lost devices and items has shown promising improvements in 2025, but there’s definitely a lot more room to grow. One of the ways that the Find My Device network can improve is by adding more devices to its billions-strong network, or by merely opting in the devices that already exist. Google seems to be preparing for just that, as we’ve spotted hints of several more automatic Find My Device enrollments coming to your Android device.

Currently, Find My Device is automatically turned on if and when you add a Google Account to your device. By default, your device is set to the “With network in high-traffic areas only” setting so that it stores encrypted recent locations with Google and helps find offline devices as part of the Find My Device network.

Google Play Services v25.11.32 beta includes strings suggesting that Google could expand the Find My Device network with more automatic enrollments.

Code Copy Text <string name="fmd_network_auto_enrollment_has_not_been_tried_banner">This device may join the network automatically after making sure you have not opted out on the web. You can join now by selecting one of the options below.</string>

As the message suggests, Google could automatically opt you in for the Find My Device network on your new devices if you haven’t already opted out on the web. This wouldn’t be different from the current behavior, which automatically opts you in when you add a Google Account.

Code Copy Text <string name="fmd_network_blocked_location_disabled_banner">This device may join the network automatically if you turn on Location.</string>

This string is more interesting as it significantly lowers the barrier to entry for the Find My Device network as your device will enroll automatically when you turn on Location access.

Code Copy Text <string name="fmd_network_blocked_on_domain_retrieval_banner">To find this device when it’s offline, join the network by selecting one of the options below and signing in or entering your other device’s screen lock. This device will also join the network automatically if you use the Find My Device app to “sync recent location” of another device.</string> <string name="fmd_network_blocked_on_domain_retrieval_for_advertising_accessories_banner">To keep finding the Fast Pair accessories you set up on another device, join the network by selecting one of the options below and entering your other device’s screen lock. This device will also join the network automatically if you use the Find My Device app to “sync recent location” of one of your items.</string>

As the latter end of the first string suggests, your device will join the network automatically if you use the Find My Device app to “sync recent location” of another device. The second string extends the philosophy to Fast Pair accessories.

Code Copy Text <string name="fmd_network_blocked_on_domain_retrieval_for_other_active_clients_banner">To find this device when it’s offline, join the network by selecting one of the options below and signing in or entering your other device’s screen lock. This device will also join the network automatically if you stop using your other device(s) or use the Find My Device app to “sync recent location” of another device.</string>

This string suggests that you will automatically enroll in the Find My Device network if you stop using your other devices.

Code Copy Text <string name="fmd_network_blocked_on_too_soon_after_setup_banner">This device will join the network automatically within 24 hours. You can join now by selecting one of the options below.</string> <string name="fmd_network_blocked_on_too_soon_after_setup_state_name">About to join the network</string> <string name="fmd_network_in_waiting_period_banner">This device will join the network automatically soon. You can opt out or join the network now by selecting one of the options below.</string>

These strings don’t shine any light on the conditions for opting in but do focus on the rather inevitability of the enrollment.

Code Copy Text <string name="fmd_network_in_waiting_period_for_one_more_day_banner">This device will join the network automatically in about a day as explained in a recent email we sent you. You can opt this device out or join the network now by selecting one of the options below.</string>

Finally, the last new string added to Play Services indicates that Google will send an email explaining these changes. Hopefully, the explainer will clearly outline how the Find My Device network will evolve as Google widens the net of opting in to strengthen the network.

Google sent a similar-themed email in May 2024 when the Find My Device network was rolling out, informing users that the feature would be turned on on their Android devices in three days. Users could opt out of the network through Find My Device on the web by following the link, similar to what one of these strings alludes to.

If you’ve turned on the feature, you can only manage participation in the network on a per-device basis, as you won’t find any blanket opt-out option on the web anymore, even when following the same link from the email. You can still opt out of Find My Device through your Android device by going to Settings > Google > Find My Device, but you’ll have to do it across your devices.

These enrollments do not appear to be live at the moment. We look forward to Google sharing more information on them when the time comes.

