Boom or bubble? Google wants to help you beat the market

The US stock market is flying high right now, but some experts are ringing alarm bells. NVIDIA and other AI giants continue to smash records, while nervous analysts warn that all the hype could come crashing down. If you’re trying to stay one step ahead of the next swing in sentiment, Google’s latest tool might come in handy.

The company has added a new earnings experience to the Google Finance beta, bringing live audio streams, instant transcripts, and AI-powered summaries that explain the key takeaways from company results. It’s the latest addition to the redesigned Finance page that Google began testing in August.

Google product lead Rose Yao announced the rollout on X, saying, “earnings season just got a major upgrade.” You can browse an upcoming earnings calendar or pick a stock from your watchlist to jump into the new Earnings tab. Whether you follow the live audio there or read the summary after, there are AI insights that update in real-time with market data and analyst reactions.

You’ll also see a quick breakdown of quarterly results, comparisons with previous earnings, and how each company performed against revenue and EPS estimates. It’s a shortcut to understanding the implications behind these financially dense events, and it’s available now to everyone using the Google Finance beta in English in the US.

After adding AI Q&A and advanced charting earlier this year, this feels like another step in Google’s attempt to make Finance a genuine market-tracking hub. Given the current state of the economy, it’s not a bad time to start paying attention.

