Google wants you charting your meme coins right on its Finance page

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is testing a redesigned Finance page in the US with AI and advanced charts to track your investments.

Traders will be able to access technical indicators and candlestick views directly on the platform.

The update also includes real-time news, plus live market data for stocks, commodities, and more cryptocurrencies.

Forget firing up five tabs to keep an eye on your favorite meme coins — Google wants you to do it all from its Finance page. The company is testing a major redesign of Google Finance in the US, adding AI assistance, advanced charting tools, and more crypto coverage.

In a new blog post, Google said the new Finance will roll out over the coming weeks with a toggle to switch between the fresh look and the classic design. Traders might welcome the upgraded charting features, which include candlestick views, technical indicators like moving averages, and other tools to analyze price action. Whether you’re tracking your Tesla nest egg or your Dogecoin moon shot, Google is aiming to cater to your needs.

Google Google Finance might look more like a trading platform.

AI also plays a big role in the overhaul. You’ll be able to ask complex finance questions from “How do rising oil prices affect airlines?” to “Which sectors are seeing the most growth?” and get detailed responses alongside links to relevant sources.

Crypto gets a bigger seat at the table too, with live market data for more coins, plus commodities, stocks, and other assets. All of it feeds into a real-time news stream so you can follow price spikes, market moves, and hopefully not a rug pull.

The new experience is being tested in the US first and rolling out over the coming weeks, so you might not see it right away. Whether it’ll be a one-stop shop for your next big trade remains to be seen.

