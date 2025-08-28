You can now ask Google Finance when Ethereum will hit its peak

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has started testing AI features on its finance page in the US through Search Labs.

The new features include a new search field to ask questions, updated charting tools, and a news feed section.

The new Google Finance page will be rolled out to the general public in the US in the coming weeks.

At the start of this month, Google announced through a blog post that it had begun testing AI features on its finance page. While the features are still in the testing phase, Google SVP Nick Fox has announced that you now have the option to try them if you live in the US.

To try out the new AI features, go to the Google Search Labs page and enable the toggle next to “Turn this experiment on or off to access the new Google Finance.”

If you’re a tech aficionado who doesn’t live in the US but still wants to try Google Finance’s AI features, you can use a VPN, similar to what I did. After enabling the toggle, you need to click the “Try Google Finance” button.

The first thing you will notice is a new Research section on the right displaying a summary of today’s market conditions and a list of websites from which it gathers that information.

The search field has also been updated. In the previous version, you could only search for different stocks, currencies, and other assets. Now, you can use the new search field to ask various finance-related questions to the AI. For instance, you can ask questions like when Ethereum will cross its all-time high. The AI model will take a few seconds to provide the answer, along with a list of websites on the right from which it has taken the information to curate the response.

The charting tools have been updated as well. You now have the option to access various important indicators, such as moving average envelopes, to help you better understand the market situation. There’s also a news feed section featuring all the latest finance-related stories from different websites.

Introducing AI features in Google Finance will most likely give the platform an edge over its competitors, such as Seeking Alpha. Furthermore, the AI features will ensure that you don’t have to use any other chatbot, like Perplexity or ChatGPT, to get answers to your finance-related queries.

While Google says there will be an option to choose between classic or AI-powered Google Finance, I didn’t find any such option or toggle in my testing. Most likely, the option will be added when the feature becomes available to the general public. That said, Google will start rolling out the new Google Finance page to the general public in the US in the coming few weeks; however, there’s no information on its global availability.

