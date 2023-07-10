Is a Google Fi Wireless family plan worth the switch?

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Multi-line discounts were once reserved for postpaid plans from Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile. Thankfully this practice has caught on in the prepaid world as well, with a variety of carriers offering family plans. One of the better-known options is the Google-owned Fi Wireless. In this guide, we take a look at the Google Fi family plan to see if it’s a good deal versus the competition.

What is included in a Google Fi family plan? Google offers three main plans: Flexible, Simply Unlimited, and Unlimited Plus. All three options can be added to a family plan, but there is no mixing and matching. In other words, all family members must be on the same plan type in order to qualify for family plan pricing.

Here’s a quick breakdown of the prices, features, and extras included in each Fi Wireless plan:

Flexible Simply Unlimited Unlimited Plus Cost

Flexible $20/mo + $10/GB per month for 1 line

$35/mo + $10/GB per month for 2 lines

$50/mo + $10/GB per month for 3 lines

$65/mo + $10/GB per month for 4 lines

$80/mo + $10/GB per month for 5 lines

$95/mo + $10/GB per month for 6 lines

Simply Unlimited $50 per month for 1 line

$80 per month for 2 lines ($40 per line)

$80 per month for 3 lines (previously $25 per line, now $26.67 per line)

$80 per month for 4 lines ($20 per line)

$100 per month for 5 lines ($20 per line)

$120 per month for 6 lines ($20 per line)

Unlimited Plus $65 per month for 1 line

$110 a month for 2 lines ($55 per line)

$135 per month for 3 lines ($45 per line)

$160 per month for 4 lines ($40 per line)

$200 per month for 5 lines ($40 per line)

$240 per month for 6 lines ($40 per line)

Talk & Text

Flexible Unlimited

Simply Unlimited Unlimited

Unlimited Plus Unlimited

Data

Flexible $10 per GB used until you reach limit

Simply Unlimited Up to 35GB of free, unmetered data

Unlimited Plus Up to 50GB of free, unmetered data

Hotspot

Flexible Full-speed at $10 per GB rate

Simply Unlimited 5GB of Wi-Fi hotspot tethering per person

Unlimited Plus Full-speed included

International

Flexible Free calls from US to Canada and Mexico.

On an iPhone, when you travel outside of the US, tethering and Wi-Fi hotspot options are not available.

Simply Unlimited Free calls from US to Canada and Mexico

No international calls, texts, and data outside the US, Canada, and Mexico

Unlimited Plus Free calls from US to over 50 countries.

Unlimited data and texts in over 200 countries or regions.

Extras

Flexible Data free after per-month limit

Simply Unlimited None

Unlimited Plus

100GB of Google One storage for each group plan member.



One year of YouTube Premium per user at no additional cost.



Although all three plans support family discounts, we highly recommend Simply Unlimited for most. Four lines are just $80 a month, and you can have family plans with up to 6 lines (still $20 per each). Many prepaid family plans cap this at 3-4 members, so it’s nice that Fi Wireless is suited for larger families. This gets you unlimited talk, text, and data, but after 35GB of data per user, you’ll see speeds of 256Kbps for the rest of the billing period.

Want more? Fi Wireless Unlimited Plus also adds unlimited hotspot tethering, 50GB of high-speed per line before slow down, a year of YouTube Premium, 10)GB of storage with Google One, and extremely impressive international calling features starting at $65 per line for one user or as little as $40 per line for four users or more.

Is a Google Fi family plan a good value? Fi Wireless has changed its features a bit over the years, but it remains one of the best choices for families in terms of raw value. It also remains one of the choices for international travelers, too. Of course, it really depends on what you’re looking for.

For those that prefer limited data, Google Fi offers four lines for just $65 a month (or $16.25 a piece) for unlimited talk and text, with data costing $10 per gig. That’s not bad, but it’s not the best. Mint Mobile’s limited data plans are better for families, working out to just $15 a month. The only catch is that you have to pay ahead in quarterly intervals of $45 a piece per line.

The situation flips significantly when you look at Unlimited data. Google Fi Simply Unlimited runs as little as $20 per line for four lines or more, up to six lines. You won’t find a cheaper rate for unlimited data on the postpaid or prepaid side.

Google Fi family plan alternatives As we said, you’ll be very hard-pressed to find a better value for family plans. Of course, not everyone puts value first. There are other factors including customer service, extra features, and more.

Post-paid options: AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile at a glance

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Google Fi has great pricing and some very intriguing international features, but it also has some sacrifices. Since it’s an MVNO and uses T-Mobile’s network (and US Cellular for roaming), it is also subject to throttling and deprioritization during times of congestion. Postpaid carriers also tend to have better extras like streaming perks, domestic roaming, and more.

Here’s a quick look at how Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile compare in terms of features:

AT&T Unlimited Starter AT&T Unlimited Premium Verizon myPlan Unlimited Welcome Verizon myPlan Unlimited Plus T-Mobile Essentials T-Mobile Go5G Plus Cost

AT&T Unlimited Starter $65 for one line

$60 for two lines

$45 for three lines

$35 for four lines

AT&T Unlimited Premium $85 for one line

$75 for two lines

$60 for three lines

$50 for four lines

Verizon myPlan Unlimited Welcome $65 for one line

$55 for two lines

$40 for three lines

$30 for four lines

$27 for five lines

Verizon myPlan Unlimited Plus $80 for one line

$70 for two lines

$55 for three lines

$45 for four lines

$42 for five lines

T-Mobile Essentials $50 for one line

$40 for two lines

$30 for three lines

$25 for four lines

T-Mobile Go5G Plus $90 for one line

$75 for two lines

$50 for three lines

$46 for four lines

Talk & Text

AT&T Unlimited Starter Unlimited

AT&T Unlimited Premium Unlimited

Verizon myPlan Unlimited Welcome Unlimited

Verizon myPlan Unlimited Plus Unlimited

T-Mobile Essentials Unlimited

T-Mobile Go5G Plus Unlimited

Data

AT&T Unlimited Starter Unlimited basic 4G LTE

5G access with compatible device

AT&T Unlimited Premium 100GB premium 4G LTE

Unlimited basic 4G LTE

5G access with compatible device

Verizon myPlan Unlimited Welcome Unlimited 4G LTE

5G Nationwide

Verizon myPlan Unlimited Plus Unlimited 4G LTE

5G Nationwide

Wideband 5G

T-Mobile Essentials Yes, but might slow down during congestion after

T-Mobile Go5G Plus Unlimited 5G & 4G LTE with 100GB of Premium Data

Hotspot

AT&T Unlimited Starter Not included

AT&T Unlimited Premium 30GB per line

Verizon myPlan Unlimited Welcome None ($10 add on exists, however)

Verizon myPlan Unlimited Plus 30GB 4G LTE or 5G

T-Mobile Essentials Unlimited 3G

T-Mobile Go5G Plus 50GB of hotspot data

International Service

AT&T Unlimited Starter Unlimited texting to 120 countries

AT&T Unlimited Premium Unlimited texting to 120 countries

Verizon myPlan Unlimited Welcome Talk & Text in Mexico and Canada

Texting in over 200 countries

Verizon myPlan Unlimited Plus Talk & Text in Mexico and Canada

Texting in over 200 countries

T-Mobile Essentials Unlimited text in 215+ countries

Unlimited talk/text in Canada/Mexico, just 128Kbps data

T-Mobile Go5G Plus 5GB of data and unlimited talk text in over 215+ countries

15GB of data and unlimited talk/text in Mexico/Canada

Extra Perks

AT&T Unlimited Starter Device security and spam risk alerts

Standard definition streaming

AT&T Unlimited Premium Device security and spam risk alerts

High definition streaming



Verizon myPlan Unlimited Welcome 480p streaming

Can add perks for $10 each, including 100GB hotspot data, Apple Music, Apple One, Disney Plus bundle, and more

Verizon myPlan Unlimited Plus 480p streaming

Can add perks for $10 each, including 100GB hotspot data, Apple Music, Apple One, Disney Plus bundle, and more

T-Mobile Essentials 480p streaming

T-Mobile Go5G Plus Netflix Basic, one SD screen

Apple TV Plus



Not interested in postpaid? While there are several prepaid carriers out there, our most recommended alternatives are Mint Mobile, US Mobile, or Cricket.

Mint Mobile at a glance

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Mint Mobile works a bit differently than most family plans. To understand the difference, let’s first explain how Mint Mobile plans work. Instead of paying monthly, Mint charges you either 3, 6, or 12 months at a time. In exchange for paying in advance, you get a discount. Those who pay 12 months at once get the most significant discount. Family plans are an exception.

While you must commit to a year to get the best value, you don’t have to pay all at once. Instead, you’ll be charged the 12-month rate in four quarterly payments. Because Mint Mobile’s pricing is so aggressive, this still works out to as little as $30 a line for unlimited service or $15 a month for something more modest, like their 5GB plan.

While you’ll find better unlimited plans elsewhere, Mint Mobile’s rates aren’t bad for those interested in a limited family data plan. See more plan details below:

Plan Cost Talk & Text Data Extras Plan Mint 5GB

Cost $75 for three months

$120 for six months

$180 for 12 months

Talk & Text Unlimited

Data 4GB LTE/5G access

Extras Hotspot up to data limit

Plan Mint 15GB

Cost $105 for three months

$150 for six months

$240 for 12 months

Talk & Text Unlimited

Data 10GB LTE/5G access

Extras Hotspot up to data limit

Plan Mint 20GB

Cost $135 for three months

$210 for six months

$300 for 12 months

Talk & Text Unlimited

Data 15GB LTE/5G access

Extras Hotspot up to data limit

Plan Mint Unlimited

Cost $120 for three months

$210 for six months

$360 for 12 months

Talk & Text Unlimited

Data 40GB premium data

Unlimited 4G/5G

Extras 10GB hotspot access



Cricket at a glance

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Cricket isn’t quite as affordable as Google Fi, but its unlimited plan is a better deal than what Mint offers. You’ll get four lines for just $100, or what works out to $25 per line. There are also limited data plans, but in most cases, we’d recommend sticking to an unlimited plan. While the basic Unlimited plan is good enough for most, the Cricket Unlimited + 15GB Hotspot adds some nice extras, including 15GB hotspot data and the ad-supported Max service.

Cricket also has the advantage of brick-and-mortar stores, notable customer service, and a bunch of extras like discounted phones for loyal customers, device payment plans, and more. See more plan details below:

5GB 10GB Cricket Unlimited Cricket Unlimited + 15GB hotspot Cost

5GB $30 per month

10GB $40 for one line

$70 for two lines

$90 for three lines

$110 for four lines

Cricket Unlimited $55 for one line

$80 for two lines

$90 for three lines

$100 for four lines

Cricket Unlimited + 15GB hotspot $60 for one line

$90 for two lines

$110 for three lines

$130 for four lines

Talk and Text

5GB Unlimited

HD Voice and Wi-Fi Calling

10GB Unlimited

HD Voice and Wi-Fi Calling

Cricket Unlimited Unlimited

HD Voice and Wi-Fi Calling

Cricket Unlimited + 15GB hotspot Unlimited

HD Voice and Wi-Fi Calling

Data

5GB 5GB of 4G LTE or 5G data

10GB 10GB of 4G LTE or 5G data

Cricket Unlimited Unlimited high-speed 4G LTE or 5G data

Cricket Unlimited + 15GB hotspot Unlimited 4G LTE or 5G data

Streaming

5GB Standard Definition 480p

10GB Standard Definition 480p

Cricket Unlimited Standard Definition 480p

Cricket Unlimited + 15GB hotspot Standard Definition 480p



Hotspot

5GB Not available

10GB Not available

Cricket Unlimited For $10 extra

Cricket Unlimited + 15GB hotspot 15GB included

International

5GB Not available

10GB Available

Cricket Unlimited Texts to 37 countries

Canada and Mexico usage (must not exceed 50%)

Cricket Unlimited + 15GB hotspot Texts to 37 countries

Canada and Mexico usage (must not exceed 50%)

Perks

5GB None

10GB None

Cricket Unlimited None

Cricket Unlimited + 15GB hotspot Ad-supported Max subscription

150GB Cloud Storage



US Mobile at a glance

US Mobile is priced similarly to the others for unlimited data, at $100 for four lines. Need more premium data and hotspot access? There’s also a Unlimited Premium plan for $30 per line for four lines. This also includes up to 10GB a month of international data.

If you don’t want unlimited data, there are also several US Mobile plans that offer limited data, including a plan that gives you a line of data for just $9 per line and $2 per GB. This is honestly a great price for those that don’t use much data. For someone who only uses 3GB a month, this would come to $18 a month per user.

See more plan details below:

Shared Data 2-25GB Plan Unlimited Basic Unlimited Premium Cost

Shared Data $9 per line + $2 per GB

2-25GB Plan $12 for 2GB

$15 for 5GB

$20 for 15GB

$25 for 25GB

Unlimited Basic $35 for one line

$20 per line for 4

Unlimited Premium $45 for one line

$30 per line for 4

Talk & Text

Shared Data Unlimited

2-25GB Plan Unlimited

Unlimited Basic Unlimited

Unlimited Premium Unlimited

Data

Shared Data At $2 per GB

2-25GB Plan 2-25GB

Unlimited Basic 40GB of 5G/LTE

Unlimited Premium 100GB of 5G/LTE

Hotspot

Shared Data At $2 per GB

2-25GB Plan Up to plan limit

Unlimited Basic 5GB hotspot data

Unlimited Premium 50GB hotspot data

International

Shared Data For purchase

2-25GB Plan For purchase

Unlimited Basic For purchase

Unlimited Premium Up to 10GB international data



