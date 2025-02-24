Need to find a quote? Google Drive's new video feature will lead you right to it

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is rolling out transcripts for videos uploaded to Drive.

Users can view or search for transcripts by clicking on Settings in the video player and selecting Transcript.

Transcripts will only be available on videos that have captions.

A little less than a year ago, Google rolled out automatically generated captions for videos uploaded to Google Drive. This is a feature that’s available to both business and personal Google accounts alike. It is now expanding on this idea by launching a new Drive video feature.

Starting today, Google is introducing transcripts to videos uploaded to Drive. You’ll find the feature by clicking on Settings in the video player and selecting Transcript. Clicking on Transcript will open up a sidebar next to the video. That sidebar contains spoken text, time stamps, and a search field for you to view or search for specific moments in a video.

The transcript feature is directly tied to captions, so there will need to be captions in the video to access the feature. If the video doesn’t have captions, you’ll need to create some. Circling back to the auto-generated captions feature, you can generate captions by “right-clicking the video in Drive > selecting Manage caption tracks > generate automatic captions.”

While the rollout starts today, the tech giant warns that it could take up to 15 days for users to see the feature. This rollout arrives not long after the company added the ability to scroll live captions and translated captions in Google Meet.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like